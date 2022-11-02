ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four injured after helicopter crashes in woods

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
 3 days ago

Four people have been rushed to hospital after a helicopter crashed in woodland in Wales .

Emergency services were called to a location near Llanelidian in Ruthin , Denbighshire on Tuesday evening.

North Wales Police , firefighters and the ambulance service attended the scene.

Chief inspector David Cust said none of the helicopter’s four occupants were believed to have suffered life threatening or life changing injuries.

Two of the casualties were taken to Denbighshire’s Glan Clwyd Hospital, Welsh Ambulance Service said.

North Wales Police said: “We were called at 5.36pm this afternoon (Tuesday) to reports of a helicopter crash in woodland near Llanelidan, Ruthin.”

Mr Crust said: “Whilst a multiple agency response remains at the scene, the ongoing investigation into the cause will be dealt with by the Civil Aviation Authority.”

Earlier this year, a helicopter crashed in a North Yorkshire field killing the 66-year-old pilot and a 16-year-old German exchange student.

Ian Macdonald died in the crash in his village of Burton in Lonsdale in June this year.

The teenage victim, Admarsu Birhan, had been living with a nearby family three months prior to the crash.

