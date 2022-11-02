ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Nomura Holdings NMR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Novo Nordisk NVO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $5.89 billion.

• AudioCodes AUDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $70.62 million.

• Cohen & Co COHN is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• United Therapeutics UTHR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.89 per share on revenue of $493.20 million.

• Seres Therapeutics MCRB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $7.00 million.

• Dorian LPG LPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $70.79 million.

• Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.26 million.

• OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $133.97 million.

• Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Avanos Medical AVNS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $205.47 million.

• Ardmore Shipping ASC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $89.71 million.

• Alkermes ALKS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $271.40 million.

• Costamare CMRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $281.77 million.

• DISH Network DISH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.

• Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $10.64 million.

• eXp World Holdings EXPI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• SES AI SES is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $382.53 million.

• AvidXchange Holdings AVDX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $78.67 million.

• Starry Group Holdings STRY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $8.79 million.

• Lindblad Expeditions LIND is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $109.00 million.

• Sotera Health SHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $248.20 million.

• CoreCard CCRD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $12.75 million.

• Editas Medicine EDIT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $4.73 million.

• Mastech Digital MHH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $64.11 million.

• Donnelley Financial Solns DFIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $213.85 million.

• Horizon Therapeutics HZNP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $888.32 million.

• Paramount Global PARAA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $6.98 billion.

• Berry (bry) BRY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $212.83 million.

• Frontier Communications FYBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Rithm Capital RITM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $233.51 million.

• Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $264.87 million.

• G1 Therapeutics GTHX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $23.27 million.

• Entergy ETR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

• Dynatrace DT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $272.43 million.

• Xenia Hotels & Resorts XHR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $248.06 million.

• Enovis ENOV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $381.89 million.

• Cenovus Energy CVE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $12.81 billion.

• SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Gentherm THRM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $314.59 million.

• Martin Marietta Materials MLM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.63 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Owens & Minor OMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.

• Inogen INGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $97.72 million.

• Dine Brands Global DIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $228.14 million.

• Omnicell OMCL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $363.19 million.

• Shenandoah SHEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $65.94 million.

• Crestwood Equity Partners CEQP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Materion MTRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $452.32 million.

• Scotts Miracle Gro SMG is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.99 per share on revenue of $512.58 million.

• Clean Harbors CLH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Vishay Intertechnology VSH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $891.03 million.

• Vulcan Materials VMC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Steven Madden SHOO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $528.72 million.

• Trimble TRMB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $910.72 million.

• Parsons Corp PSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Entegris ENTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• LL Flooring Holdings LL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $282.20 million.

• Generac Hldgs GNRC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Ares Commercial Real ACRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $25.05 million.

• ACI Worldwide ACIW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $315.49 million.

• Sabre SABR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $702.01 million.

• Belden BDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $634.87 million.

• Broadridge Financial Soln BR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Rockwell Automation ROK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• CDW CDW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $6.24 billion.

• ODP ODP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• Brinker International EAT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $933.58 million.

• LSI Industries LYTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $117.89 million.

• Cedar Fair FUN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.86 per share on revenue of $864.67 million.

• Radware RDWR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $74.53 million.

• Sequans Communications SQNS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $15.74 million.

• LivaNova LIVN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $246.98 million.

• Avient AVNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $850.24 million.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $6.45 billion.

• New York Times NYT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $548.77 million.

• Estee Lauder Cos EL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.

• TE Connectivity TEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.

• Yum Brands YUM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Clearway Energy CWEN is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BGC Partners BGCP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $406.98 million.

• Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $894.86 million.

• Ferrari RACE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Astec Industries ASTE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $301.03 million.

• NOW DNOW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $565.47 million.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• BrightSpire Capital BRSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $26.97 million.

• ATI ATI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $964.83 million.

• Jones Lang LaSalle JLL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• Charles River CRL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $970.37 million.

• Tupperware Brands TUP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $336.80 million.

• Brookfield Infr Partners BIP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• Apollo Global Management APO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $789.20 million.

• Trane Technologies TT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.

• Humana HUM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.28 per share on revenue of $22.69 billion.

• GSK GSK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion.

• Paramount Global PARA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $7.02 billion.

• CVS Health CVS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $76.75 billion.

• Bausch & Lomb BLCO is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• MISTRAS Group MG is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Climb Global Solutions CLMB is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Suncor Energy SU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $12.48 billion.

• Vapotherm VAPO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $16.54 million.

• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.81 per share on revenue of $96.20 million.

• Rocky Brands RCKY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $140.55 million.

• Inari Medical NARI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $90.40 million.

• Bristow Group VTOL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $307.45 million.

• Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $830 thousand.

• Hamilton Beach Brands HBB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $154.60 million.

• Tutor Perini TPC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $953.45 million.

• MBIA MBI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.

• Lannett LCI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $68.22 million.

• Allogene Therapeutics ALLO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $10 thousand.

• Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.43 per share on revenue of $234.52 million.

• ChromaDex CDXC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $18.69 million.

• Luminar Technologies LAZR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $9.11 million.

• World Wrestling Enter WWE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $281.87 million.

• Braemar Hotels & Resorts BHR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $164.71 million.

• CoreCivic CXW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $461.55 million.

• Continental Resources CLR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.

• Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SandRidge Energy SD is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Equinox Gold EQX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $361.16 million.

• Nutrien NTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.07 per share on revenue of $8.78 billion.

• Sun Life Finl SLF is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PerkinElmer PKI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $8.54 billion.

• Enviva EVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $352.16 million.

• Hudson Pacific Properties HPP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $254.97 million.

• Summit Hotel Properties INN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $179.27 million.

• Skillz SKLZ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $0.

• Ashford AINC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $148.20 million.

• Noble Corp NE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $291.52 million.

• Plains GP Holdings PAGP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $16.78 billion.

• Plains All American PAA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $16.37 billion.

• TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $27.97 million.

• Equitable Holdings EQH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.

• Qualys QLYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $124.89 million.

• Ingevity NGVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $422.62 million.

• Texas Pacific Land TPL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $14.38 per share on revenue of $175.67 million.

• BGSF BGSF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $74.66 million.

• Piedmont Office Realty PDM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $137.97 million.

• Summit Materials SUM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $710.47 million.

• Selective Insurance Gr SIGI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $892.12 million.

• Necessity Retail REIT RTL is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Earthstone Energy ESTE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $442.80 million.

• RPT Realty RPT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $54.81 million.

• SiriusPoint SPNT is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Hawkins HWKN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $233.31 million.

• Innovative Ind Props IIPR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $68.77 million.

• Offerpad Solutions OPAD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $782.82 million.

• SLR Investment SLRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $46.84 million.

• DHI Group DHX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $37.39 million.

• Western Midstream WES is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $861.08 million.

• Lifevantage LFVN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Franklin Covey FC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $73.85 million.

• Greenlight Capital Re GLRE is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aligos Therapeutics ALGS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $750 thousand.

• Forrester Res FORR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $126.80 million.

• SilverBow Resources SBOW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.96 per share on revenue of $225.07 million.

• Vimeo VMEO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $106.15 million.

• Verra Mobility VRRM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $196.50 million.

• Castle Biosciences CSTL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $34.75 million.

• Matson MATX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.07 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• New York Mortgage Trust NYMT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $29.23 million.

• Remitly Global RELY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $162.86 million.

• Broadstone Net Lease BNL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $101.15 million.

• Veracyte VCYT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $66.44 million.

• Staar Surgical STAA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $74.95 million.

• e.l.f. Beauty ELF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $104.63 million.

• Green Brick Partners GRBK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $391.44 million.

• Greenhill & Co GHL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $42.19 million.

• Quantum QMCO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $94.53 million.

• Confluent CFLT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $144.81 million.

• Revolve Gr RVLV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $258.11 million.

• Ascendis Pharma ASND is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Evolent Health EVH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $356.42 million.

• Vanda Pharma VNDA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $71.00 million.

• INmune Bio INMB is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Identiv INVE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $35.74 million.

• Omega Healthcare Invts OHI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $247.14 million.

• Faro Technologies FARO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $83.80 million.

• Evertec EVTC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $144.44 million.

• Personalis PSNL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $13.64 million.

• Arcosa ACA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $581.37 million.

• Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $74.60 million.

• Trean Insurance Group TIG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $68.40 million.

• Proterra PTRA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $80.94 million.

• MiMedx Group MDXG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $66.73 million.

• Rimini Street RMNI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $101.94 million.

• Hudson Technologies HDSN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $79.69 million.

• Hercules Capital HTGC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $80.47 million.

• Maravai LifeSciences MRVI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $195.10 million.

• SP Plus SP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $203.35 million.

• CompoSecure CMPO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $98.00 million.

• EVgo EVGO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $13.16 million.

• StepStone Group STEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $268.80 million.

• Fisker FSR is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Joby Aviation JOBY is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Martin Midstream Partners MMLP is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Infinera INFN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $380.55 million.

• Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $416.00 million.

• National Storage NSA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $191.00 million.

• Durect DRRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.99 million.

• Waste Connections WCN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $208.16 million.

• Park Hotels & Resorts PK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $654.78 million.

• SiTime SITM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $72.80 million.

• Owl Rock Capital ORCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $292.09 million.

• Global Medical REIT GMRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $34.73 million.

• Paycor HCM PYCR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $113.32 million.

• 10x Genomics TXG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $129.58 million.

• JFrog FROG is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aurora Innovation AUR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• Amplitude AMPL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $60.15 million.

• Nerdwallet NRDS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $136.74 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor MX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $72.33 million.

• CF Industries Holdings CF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• Stabilis Solutions SLNG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $23.00 million.

• Kemper KMPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Palomar Hldgs PLMR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $225.04 million.

• WillScot Mobile Mini WSC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $586.74 million.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $46.77 million.

• Profire Energy PFIE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.50 million.

• Chord Energy CHRD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $8.79 per share on revenue of $932.50 million.

• Ranger Oil ROCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $265.00 million.

• Intrepid Potash IPI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $81.49 million.

• Surgalign Holdings SRGA is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.96 per share on revenue of $21.14 million.

• Select Energy Services WTTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $355.99 million.

• Via Renewables VIA is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sovos Brands SOVO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $199.64 million.

• Procore Technologies PCOR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $175.26 million.

• Weave Communications WEAV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $35.39 million.

• Udemy UDMY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $156.01 million.

• Glaukos GKOS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $67.94 million.

• Orion Office REIT ONL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $52.45 million.

• Power Integrations POWI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $164.30 million.

• Life Storage LSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $263.36 million.

• Warrior Met Coal HCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $367.28 million.

• Nephros NEPH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.62 million.

• Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF PSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $85.28 million.

• Hudbay Minerals HBM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $395.83 million.

• Ormat Technologies ORA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $169.57 million.

• California Resources CRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $521.35 million.

• Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $193.77 million.

• PDC Energy PDCE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.23 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• AlerisLife ALR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $181.29 million.

• Nevro NVRO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $99.23 million.

• GFL Envirn GFL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Energy Recovery ERII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $34.50 million.

• Equinix EQIX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• Encore Capital Gr ECPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $330.29 million.

• Archrock AROC is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vista Outdoor VSTO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $763.08 million.

• Watts Water Technologies WTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $478.08 million.

• Intevac IVAC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $9.77 million.

• Icon ICLR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Rapid7 RPD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $175.51 million.

INSG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $65.12 million.

• Aviat Networks AVNW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $81.09 million.

• Royal Gold RGLD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $140.01 million.

• United Fire Gr UFCS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $248.40 million.

• Talos Energy TALO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $304.07 million.

• Sturm Ruger & Co RGR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $141.93 million.

• Stoneridge SRI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $198.92 million.

• Callon Petroleum CPE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.16 per share on revenue of $691.98 million.

• Modine Manufacturing MOD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $550.85 million.

• MKS Instruments MKSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $949.35 million.

• RLJ Lodging RLJ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $313.68 million.

• Host Hotels & Resorts HST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Trinseo TSE is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.17 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Allied Motion AMOT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $128.66 million.

• Eversource Energy ES is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• Transocean RIG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $666.67 million.

• Moelis & Co MC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $220.74 million.

• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $131.61 million.

• Black Hills BKH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $413.37 million.

• MGIC Investment MTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $298.45 million.

• Workiva WK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $132.47 million.

• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $139.86 million.

• Accuray ARAY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $100.27 million.

• Hostess Brands TWNK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $320.97 million.

• Brightcove BCOV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $52.50 million.

• Barrett Bus Servs BBSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $272.98 million.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.12 per share on revenue of $282.11 million.

• TTM Technologies TTMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $675.58 million.

• ARC Document Solutions ARC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $71.00 million.

• Fastly FSLY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $103.46 million.

• Realty Income O is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $823.39 million.

• EVO Payments EVOP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $147.30 million.

• LHC Gr LHCG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $611.95 million.

• Innovate VATE is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Chesapeake Utilities CPK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $127.97 million.

• Rush Street Interactive RSI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $156.06 million.

• Axcelis Technologies ACLS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $224.38 million.

• Howard Hughes HHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $669.60 million.

• PTC PTC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $498.07 million.

• Rent-A-Center RCII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Ansys ANSS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $467.09 million.

• QuidelOrtho QDEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $719.60 million.

• Veris Residential VRE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $79.79 million.

• Radian Group RDN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $252.07 million.

• EPR Props EPR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $141.67 million.

• Conformis CFMS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $13.72 million.

• Diversified Healthcare DHC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $320.79 million.

• Werner Enterprises WERN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $824.44 million.

• Sunrun RUN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $563.12 million.

• Tanger Factory Outlet SKT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $107.56 million.

• American Financial Group AFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $253.68 million.

• Ingersoll Rand IR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Rayonier RYN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $225.57 million.

• Fleetcor Technologies FLT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.19 per share on revenue of $880.09 million.

• CURO Group Holdings CURO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $221.34 million.

• Altice USA ATUS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.

• Etsy ETSY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $564.48 million.

• APA APA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• Roku ROKU is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $702.32 million.

• Qorvo QRVO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• HubSpot HUBS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $425.38 million.

• eBay EBAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• NACCO Industries NC is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Landmark Bancorp LARK is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Qualcomm QCOM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.15 per share on revenue of $11.39 billion.

• Allegiant Travel ALGT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $553.41 million.

• Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.

• Yellow YELL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Robinhood Markets HOOD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $355.27 million.

• Ryerson Holding RYI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Cross Country Healthcare CCRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $617.54 million.

• Marathon Oil MRO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• Curtiss-Wright CW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $656.82 million.

• Albemarle ALB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.97 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

• MetLife MET is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $19.67 billion.

• Lumen Technologies LUMN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion.

• MGM Resorts Intl MGM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion.

• Zillow Gr Z is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $457.77 million.

• Zillow Gr ZG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $457.61 million.

• Fortinet FTNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• CSG Systems Intl CSGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $260.34 million.

• Kyndryl Hldgs KD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.

• Booking Holdings BKNG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $49.99 per share on revenue of $5.91 billion.

• Nu Skin Enterprises NUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $574.33 million.

• Lincoln National LNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.

• Allstate ALL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $11.95 billion.

