ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Supply chain problems hit Aston Martin deliveries and profits

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16lSbW_0ivVVRkr00
Financial News

Aston Martin has warned it will deliver fewer cars than expected this year after being hit by supply chain issues.

The luxury car manufacturer cut its guidance for deliveries and profit margins as the company was also affected by weakness in the pound.

Executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said supply chain problems had hit the planned delivery of more than 400 vehicles over the latest quarter.

Over the last two quarters we have encountered specific supply chain challenges that have delayed our ability to meet customer demand

He added that the situation is “already improving” but has knocked the company’s short-term financial performance.

Aston Martin told investors that it now expects total wholesales of between 6,200 and 6,600, having previously projected at least 6,600 for the year.

The firm added that the supply chain issues are having a “more prolonged” impact on working capital than previously expected.

It said earning margins for the current year are also set to be weaker than previous guidance, as it also swallows the impact of the weak pound.

Mr Stroll said: “On one hand, we have continued to see very impressive demand across our product range and the underlying fundamentals of Aston Martin are very strong.

“On the other hand, and in the context of supply chain and logistics disruption as well as inflationary pressures impacting the broader automotive industry, over the last two quarters we have encountered specific supply chain challenges that have delayed our ability to meet customer demand.”

It came as the company said pre-tax losses for the quarter to September more than doubled to £225.9 million, compared with £97.9 million over the same period last year.

Meanwhile, revenues increased by 33% to £315.5 million for the latest quarter.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Three teenage girls died after failures at ‘unstable and overstretched’ hospital

Three teenage girls died after “multifaceted and systemic” failures in NHS mental health care, an independent investigation has found. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17 and Emily Moore, 18, had all been diagnosed with complex mental health needs and had been patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager records moving video as attackers get life terms

A teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street for nearly an hour has told his attackers “I did not deserve this” as they were jailed for life. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left in a wheelchair after he was knocked off a bicycle and repeatedly knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
newschain

Pep Guardiola hails win over Fulham as ‘the moment’ of Manchester City career

Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City’s dramatic late 2-1 victory against Fulham was “the moment” of his time at the club to date. Erling Haaland drilled home a penalty deep into injury time as 10-man City saw off the battling Cottagers in a hard-fought Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.
newschain

Eastleigh like ‘rabbits in headlights’ against Boreham Wood – Lee Bradbury

Eastleigh were like “rabbits in headlights” in the opening stages of their 3-1 FA Cup defeat to Boreham Wood, according to their manager Lee Bradbury. The visitors trailed 2-0 after just 12 minutes following goals from George Broadbent and Lee Ndlovu in the all-National League clash in the first round of the competition.
newschain

Michael Carrick pleased with signs of progress at Middlesbrough despite draw

Michael Carrick had mixed emotions after his first home game in charge of Middlesbrough ended in a 1-1 draw with Bristol City. Carrick was delighted with his side’s performance against Bristol City but frustrated they could not make their dominance count. Boro had 23 shots on goal and 71...
newschain

Grant McCann braced for busy schedule as Peterborough are held by Salford

Grant McCann was left frustrated after Peterborough created a fixture headache by failing to make FA Cup progress. The League One promotion-chasers were held to a goalless deadlock by League Two visitors Salford in the first-ever clash between the clubs. Posh couldn’t find a way past keeper Tom King with...
newschain

Celtic strike at the death to break Dundee United hearts

Celtic substitutes Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada scored in a dramatic finale to earn the cinch Premiership champions a 4-2 victory over Dundee United. United looked like they might earn themselves a point when they equalised with three minutes left as Dylan Levitt’s cross ended up in the net. Tony Watt possibly got a slight touch after attempting to glance a header.
newschain

Luke Leahy penalty helps Shrewsbury to see off York in entertaining cup tie

Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury proved just too strong for plucky National League outfit York as the hosts won 2-1 in the FA Cup first round. There are 45 places between these two in the pyramid, but the Minstermen did have their moments in an entertaining tie. The Shrews...
newschain

Thomas Frank hopes officials look into coach altercation with Forest groundsman

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said his goalkeeping coach was injured after a pre-match altercation with a Nottingham Forest groundsman. Frank claimed Manu Sotelo has marks on him after an argument with a member of the groundstaff before kick-off of the 2-2 draw and accused Forest of disrupting their pre-match warm-up.
newschain

Family, friends and fans say tearful goodbye to Jerry Lee Lewis

Family, friends and fans have bid farewell to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services in his Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as Great Balls Of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On, died on October 28 at his Mississippi home, south of Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 87.
FERRIDAY, LA
newschain

‘Job done’ for Burton against FA Cup minnows Needham Market

Dino Maamria called it “job done” after his Burton side avoided an FA Cup giant-killing. Goals from Deji Oshilaja and Joe Powell saw off Southern League Premier Division side Needham Market 2-0 to book a place in the second round. The Brewers boss had to wait for Powell...
newschain

Tommy Widdrington hails King’s Lynn commitment after stunning win over Doncaster

King’s Lynn manager Tommy Widdrington praised the staying power of his side as they produced a fully deserved FA Cup shock at Doncaster. Widdrington admitted he expected the Linnets not to replicate a brilliant first-half performance after the break – only for substitute Gold Omotayo to head home the winner and send them through.
newschain

Joey Barton hopes Scott Sinclair’s goal ‘the first of many’ for Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton believes Scott Sinclair’s match-winning goal in the 1-0 win over Rochdale will just be the start. Sinclair, making his first start since rejoining the club he left for Chelsea in 2005, popped up with the only goal of the game to send Rovers into the second round of the FA Cup.
newschain

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou unhappy with implementation of VAR

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou expressed major frustration with the implementation of VAR following a dramatic 4-2 win over Dundee United as he claimed technology was changing the game and disrupting entertainment. United scored their first of two equalisers from a VAR-assisted penalty and the Australian was baffled over how long...
newschain

Archie Collins the late hero as Exeter edge five-goal cup cracker at Port Vale

Archie Collins stunned Port Vale with a crackerjack 89th-minute goal to secure a 3-2 FA Cup first-round victory for Exeter City over their League One rivals at Vale Park. Hosts Vale thought they had secured a replay when Dan Butterworth side-footed home a low cross from substitute Mal Benning with three minutes remaining.
newschain

Gary Caldwell eyeing glamour FA Cup run after Exeter win at Port Vale

Gary Caldwell is promising to drive his Exeter City team to continue improving after the Scot oversaw a thrilling 3-2 FA Cup first-round win at Port Vale for a first victory since taking charge last month. Archie Collins sunk Vale with a tremendous 89th-minute strike, only two minutes after Dan...
newschain

Jesse Marsch looking for simpler ride after latest dramatic Leeds win

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch said he wants a simpler ride after his side’s roller-coaster season continued with a 4-3 home win against Bournemouth. The Whites let slip an early lead after Rodrigo’s penalty and trailed 3-1 early in the second half after Bournemouth carved them apart to score through Marcus Tavernier, Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke.

Comments / 0

Community Policy