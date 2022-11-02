Read full article on original website
iHeart Revenue Jumps 7%
For the 3rd quarter of 2022 total revenue for iHeartMedia came in at $989 million with cash flow of $103 million. The Multiplatform division, which includes radio, generated $660 million in revenue, flat from one year earlier. Excluding political, the Multiplatform division would have been down 2%. CEO Bob Pittman...
Liggins: “We Had a Very Solid Q3”
Urban One’s radio division jumped 4.8% for the months July, August and September. With total revenue of $121.4 million, overall revenue was up just under 9% for the company. Political revenue for the company has been strong. $1.8 million of the $2.7 million of Urban One’s total political advertising revenue in the quarter went to radio. Including October, the company has $9.5 million of political revenue on the books so far. Back in 2018, the total for the year was $6.6 million.
