Urban One’s radio division jumped 4.8% for the months July, August and September. With total revenue of $121.4 million, overall revenue was up just under 9% for the company. Political revenue for the company has been strong. $1.8 million of the $2.7 million of Urban One’s total political advertising revenue in the quarter went to radio. Including October, the company has $9.5 million of political revenue on the books so far. Back in 2018, the total for the year was $6.6 million.

2 DAYS AGO