Delio, which claims to be South Korea’s first cryptocurrency bank, is reportedly about to list Cardano’s $ADA token and plans to launch a staking service for it. On 7 July 2022, Finextra reported that Delio had “launched the country’s first cryptocurrency bank, offering a money market deposit account (MMDA) that enables crypto deposit and withdrawal at any time.” The report also mentioned that Delio, which was founded in 2018, already offered “a host of crypto-related services” but had recently obtained “a virtual asset service provider (VASP) certificate” to allow it to “move into areas such as deposits, loans and asset transactions.”

2 DAYS AGO