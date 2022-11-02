ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Cricket-South Africa appoint Maketa as interim coach for Australia test tour

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Nov 2 (Reuters) - South Africa have named Malibongwe Maketa as interim head coach for their three-test tour of Australia starting next month, with Mark Boucher stepping down after the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup.

Maketa is currently the coach of the South African ‘A’ side and was a consultant on the recent test tour of England. The 42-year-old was previously assistant coach to the senior team between 2017-19.

"He is a familiar face to the environment," South Africa’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said in a media release on Wednesday.

"Mali knows most of the players well. They know him too and with such a short time between now and the tour, we as Cricket South Africa felt we needed someone who could step in immediately and lead us through what is an important series."

Boucher confirmed in September that he would step down after the T20 World Cup and is taking charge of the Mumbai Indians in the 2023 Indian Premier League.

South Africa will play three tests in Australia, starting in Perth on Dec. 17.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Toothless attack a concern for pessimistic Mexico at World Cup

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Pessimism surrounds Mexico as they gear up for the World Cup in Qatar after inconsistency in qualifying and warm-up matches. Despite finishing second in the eight-team CONCACAF qulifiers behind Canada, Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's side drew criticism for the performances, with their toothless attack posing a major concern.
Reuters

Rugby-England winger Dow caps injury comeback with moment of magic

AUCKLAND, Nov 5 (Reuters) - England winger Abby Dow lit up Eden Park with two tries in their 26-19 win over Canada in the women's Rugby World Cup semi-finals but coach Simon Middleton said she would not even have been on the pitch had it not been for the Red Roses medical staff.
Reuters

Soccer-Wolves name Spaniard Lopetegui as new head coach

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Spaniard Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach, the relegation-threatened Premier League club announced on Saturday. Former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla coach Lopetegui replaces caretaker manager Steve Davis, who was put in charge of the team following Bruno Lage's dismissal last month.
Reuters

Australia, Pacific nations to bid to co-host 2026 UN climate summit

SYDNEY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australia will launch a bid with Pacific nations to host the United Nations climate summit in 2026, its energy minister said on Saturday, as the new labour government seeks to position the country as a renewable energy powerhouse on the global stage.
Reuters

Reuters

639K+
Followers
363K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy