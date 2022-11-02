Wales have insisted New Zealand are not “vulnerable” ahead of their opening match of the Autumn Nations Series in Cardiff today.The All Blacks have dropped to fourth in the world rankings following defeats to Ireland, Argentina, South Africa and France in the past year.But Wales forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys insisted New Zealand remain a “massive threat” as they target a 33rd win in a row against them.“We don’t see them at all as being vulnerable,” he said. “We see them as the winners of the Rugby Championship.”Here’s everything you need to know.When is Wales vs New Zealand?The match will kick...

