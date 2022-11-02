ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs and qualify for semi-finals

New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs in Adelaide - and then qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-finals after Australia failed to defeat Afghanistan by 185 runs. Australia needed a victory of that margin to move ahead of New Zealand on net run-rate at the top of Group 1 but the hosts could only make 168-8 against Afghanistan in Friday's later game before running our four-run winners.
The Independent

Australia leave door open for England to claim semi-final spot despite defeating Afghanistan

Australia were given a scare before defeating Afghanistan, but the T20 World Cup hosts will be eliminated at the Super 12s stage if England beat Sri Lanka on Saturday.Having posted 168 for eight at Adelaide, buttressed by Glenn Maxwell’s 54 not out off 32 balls, Australia needed to keep Afghanistan to a score of 106 or fewer to get ahead of England’s net run-rate.Even restricting their opponents to 117 or under would have meant net run-rate remained a big talking point but Afghanistan went past both scores after a wobble before Rashid Khan threatened a huge upset.Some destructive lower-order hitting...
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: England 46-6 PNG - Tommy Makinson scores five tries

Tries: Burgess, Makinson 5, Young, Williams, Watkins Goals: Makinson 5. Tommy Makinson made history with five tries as England blew away Papua New Guinea with a spell-binding first-half showing to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup. A brutal and closely-fought game was expected against PNG, but it was actually...
The Independent

Is Wales vs New Zealand on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Autumn Nations Series fixture

Wales have insisted New Zealand are not “vulnerable” ahead of their opening match of the Autumn Nations Series in Cardiff today.The All Blacks have dropped to fourth in the world rankings following defeats to Ireland, Argentina, South Africa and France in the past year.But Wales forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys insisted New Zealand remain a “massive threat” as they target a 33rd win in a row against them.“We don’t see them at all as being vulnerable,” he said. “We see them as the winners of the Rugby Championship.”Here’s everything you need to know.When is Wales vs New Zealand?The match will kick...
BBC

Australia 57-53 England: Roses lose series 3-0 thanks to final-Test defeat

England were beaten 57-53 by Australia in the final match as they lost their series against the Diamonds 3-0. The Roses lost by one goal in the opening match, followed by an eight-point defeat at the weekend. World number ones Australia dominated the first quarter in Brisbane on Thursday and...
The Associated Press

Australia breeze into semifinals on Addo-Carr’s 5 tries

HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Winger Josh Addo-Carr’s five tries powered Australia into the Rugby League World Cup semifinals as Lebanon was blown away by 48-4 on Friday. Addo-Carr claimed a hat trick inside 19 minutes of the first quarterfinal, and added two more in the second half. He has 11 tries in just three matches and needs only one more to equal the tournament record set by his teammate Valentine Holmes in 2017.

