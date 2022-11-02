Read full article on original website
SkySports
T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs and qualify for semi-finals
New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs in Adelaide - and then qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-finals after Australia failed to defeat Afghanistan by 185 runs. Australia needed a victory of that margin to move ahead of New Zealand on net run-rate at the top of Group 1 but the hosts could only make 168-8 against Afghanistan in Friday's later game before running our four-run winners.
England beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in T20 World Cup Super 12s – as it happened
It wasn’t as comfortable as it could have been, but England have booked their place in the semi-finals and Australia are out
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Will England open with Phil Salt if Dawid Malan misses semi-final?
England reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup with a nervy four-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in Sydney but it also came with an injury concern for Jos Buttler's side. An excellent bowling performance in the final 10 overs, led by Adil Rashid, backed up by a good opening...
SkySports
Nasser Hussain: England have advantage at T20 World Cup but pitch could pose a challenge against Sri Lanka
Nasser Hussain says England hold an advantage in the race to qualify from Group 1 at the T20 World Cup, but says the pitch they play Sri Lanka on on Saturday could prove the challenge. In a very tight Group 1, a victory of any description will be enough for...
Australia leave door open for England to claim semi-final spot despite defeating Afghanistan
Australia were given a scare before defeating Afghanistan, but the T20 World Cup hosts will be eliminated at the Super 12s stage if England beat Sri Lanka on Saturday.Having posted 168 for eight at Adelaide, buttressed by Glenn Maxwell’s 54 not out off 32 balls, Australia needed to keep Afghanistan to a score of 106 or fewer to get ahead of England’s net run-rate.Even restricting their opponents to 117 or under would have meant net run-rate remained a big talking point but Afghanistan went past both scores after a wobble before Rashid Khan threatened a huge upset.Some destructive lower-order hitting...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Mark Wood and Tymal Mills give insight into England's win over New Zealand
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. England's 20-run win over New Zealand on Tuesday reignited their T20 World Cup hopes. They now go into the final round of...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England's Sam Tomkins expects 'toughest test yet' against PNG
Rugby League World Cup quarter-final - England v Papua New Guinea. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time: 14:30 GMT Venue: DW Stadium, Wigan. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, iPlayer and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England face...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England 46-6 PNG - Tommy Makinson scores five tries
Tries: Burgess, Makinson 5, Young, Williams, Watkins Goals: Makinson 5. Tommy Makinson made history with five tries as England blew away Papua New Guinea with a spell-binding first-half showing to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup. A brutal and closely-fought game was expected against PNG, but it was actually...
Sporting News
New Zealand vs. Fiji result, highlights as late Jordan Rapana heroics send Kiwis into Rugby League World Cup semi-finals
Jordan Rapana's late penalty and try spared New Zealand's blushes, as the world's number-one side fought back to defeat a valiant Fiji in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals, with a 24-18 victory at the MKM Stadium in Hull. The Kiwis were either level or trailed for the first...
Is Wales vs New Zealand on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Autumn Nations Series fixture
Wales have insisted New Zealand are not “vulnerable” ahead of their opening match of the Autumn Nations Series in Cardiff today.The All Blacks have dropped to fourth in the world rankings following defeats to Ireland, Argentina, South Africa and France in the past year.But Wales forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys insisted New Zealand remain a “massive threat” as they target a 33rd win in a row against them.“We don’t see them at all as being vulnerable,” he said. “We see them as the winners of the Rugby Championship.”Here’s everything you need to know.When is Wales vs New Zealand?The match will kick...
BBC
Australia 57-53 England: Roses lose series 3-0 thanks to final-Test defeat
England were beaten 57-53 by Australia in the final match as they lost their series against the Diamonds 3-0. The Roses lost by one goal in the opening match, followed by an eight-point defeat at the weekend. World number ones Australia dominated the first quarter in Brisbane on Thursday and...
SkySports
England will reach T20 World Cup semi-finals with win over Sri Lanka as Jos Buttler looks to build on best day
You can put your calculators away now as the equation for England is simple - win against Sri Lanka on Saturday and they will be in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Australia were unable to haul their net run-rate above England's on Friday with their victory over Afghanistan at Adelaide Oval coming via a narrow four-run margin.
‘Too early to tell’ if injury has ruled Dawid Malan out of England’s semi
Dawid Malan is a doubt for England’s T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday after injuring his groin while fielding against Sri Lanka
SkySports
Rugby World Cup semi-final predictions: Can 'dark horses' Canada stop England; will France upset hosts New Zealand?
Before the tournament got under way last month, I said Canada would be the dark horses of this World Cup and they have. They have gone about their work unassumingly in New Zealand, producing consistent displays and won't be a complete pushover for England. While they have some talented players...
SkySports
Jessica Gadirova wins historic bronze at World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool
Along with her twin sister Jennifer, Gadirova had been part of the British squad who claimed team silver at the M&S Bank Arena, also securing a place at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. "I am actually speechless. I don't know what to say," Gadirova told BBC Sport. "I am just...
France v Australia: rugby union Test match – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can the Wallabies pull off rare back-to-back wins with victory in Paris over the world No 2 side? Find out with Daniel Gallan
SkySports
Qatar World Cup: FIFA writes to teams and says 'focus on the football... not ideological or political battle that exists'
FIFA have written to World Cup teams urging them to focus on the tournament in Qatar and not be part of lecturing on morality and dragging football "into every ideological or political battle that exists". Sky News has exclusively seen the full letter from FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino, and the...
England book their place in the Women's Rugby World Cup final with Abby Dow's sublime try and Emily Scarratt's kicking enough to seal a 26-19 win over Canada
England are now just 80 minutes away from World Cup glory but the nature of their 26-19 semi-final win over Canada will give either hosts New Zealand or France hope of a big final upset. Simon Middleton’s side did enough to secure a 30th straight victory at Eden Park.
Australia breeze into semifinals on Addo-Carr’s 5 tries
HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Winger Josh Addo-Carr’s five tries powered Australia into the Rugby League World Cup semifinals as Lebanon was blown away by 48-4 on Friday. Addo-Carr claimed a hat trick inside 19 minutes of the first quarterfinal, and added two more in the second half. He has 11 tries in just three matches and needs only one more to equal the tournament record set by his teammate Valentine Holmes in 2017.
SkySports
Imran Khan: Former Pakistan cricketer and Prime Minister shot in leg in apparent assassination attempt
Former Pakistan cricketer and Prime Minister Imran Khan has been shot in the leg in what his supporters say was an assassination attempt. A gunman reportedly opened fire while Khan was giving a speech to supporters at a rally in Wazirabad. Sky News' Cordelia Lynch was at the scene and...
