Australia's 'Big Four' banks lift home loan rates to match central bank move

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gz0Wp_0ivVU2uY00

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australia's 'Big Four' banks will raise their home loan rates by 25 basis points this month, they said on Tuesday, passing on the full quarter-point interest rate hike announced by the central bank a day earlier.

The move is in sync with the Reserve Bank of Australia's hike, seventh in as many months, raising the benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to a nine-year peak of 2.85%, signalling more to come as it revised its inflation forecast upwards. read more

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX), National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) said the new rates will be effective Nov. 11, while Westpac Banking Corp's (WBC.AX) rate hike will be effective Nov. 15, the lenders said in separate statements.

These banks' shares rose on Monday after the rate hike, gaining between 0.9% and 1.6%, with the financials index (.AXFJ) advancing 1.3% on the day. On Tuesday, banks and the index ended largely unchanged, except Westpac that added 0.7%.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
CNBC

European stocks advance to end a big week for earnings and central banks; Stoxx 600 up 2.3%

European stocks climbed on Friday as markets rounded out a big week for central bank policy decisions and corporate earnings. Central banks were in focus this week as they continued aggressive monetary tightening in a bid to rein in inflation. The Bank of England implemented a 75 basis point hike to interest rates on Thursday but warned that the U.K. economy faces its longest recession on record, and the U.S. Federal Reserve also opted for a 75 basis point hike on Wednesday.
Reuters

Fed's Powell: 'Ultimate level' of rates likely higher than earlier estimates

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The "ultimate level" of the Federal Reserve's benchmark policy rate is likely higher than previously estimated, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. In remarks at a press conference after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points for a fourth consecutive meeting, Powell said there is "significant uncertainty" around the level of rates needed to bring down inflation, but "we still have some ways to go."
Reuters

Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world's biggest economy.
Reuters

Investors pile into cash at fastest rate since COVID crisis-BofA

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Investors put money into cash at the fastest pace at the start of a quarter since the 2020 COVID crisis in the week to Wednesday, as heightened volatility and questions over the U.S. rate outlook triggered a safe-haven dash, BofA Global Research said on Friday.
BBC

Is it right to raise interest rates in a recession?

The Bank of England is like the organiser of a bonfire night party. In one hand it has the jerry can full of petrol to fling over the pile of wet logs, in the other there's a fire extinguisher ready to put it out almost at the same time. Today's...
Reuters

Swiss minister: economic situation means difficult years ahead

ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The threat of recession in the euro zone and beyond, an energy supply squeeze and the eroding effect of inflation on purchasing power mean Switzerland faces difficult years ahead, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung.
Reuters

S&P upgrades Qatar's credit rating on shrinking debt burden

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P on Friday raised Qatar's long-term sovereign credit rating to "AA" from "AA-", citing improvements in the government's fiscal position. "Qatar's debt interest costs as a share of government revenue have fallen, and we expect them to remain low because the government is repaying maturing debt," the agency said in a statement.
Reuters

BoE must sell emergency bond purchases in 'timely' way - Hauser

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England must sell in "a timely and orderly" way the 19.3 billion pounds ($21.7 billion) of government bonds which it bought in its recent emergency operation to support the market, a senior BoE official said on Friday.
Reuters

EU could fall foul of global banking rules, regulators warn

FRANKFURT/LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The European Union could fall foul of international banking standards designed to prevent a repeat of the global financial crisis if proposed changes to dilute the capital rules are passed, the EU's top banking regulators said on Friday.
Reuters

Reuters

