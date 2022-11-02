ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, OH

Playoff Roundup: Woodmore shuts out Norwayne to end Bobcats' playoff run

 3 days ago
Norwayne made a long trip up to Port Clinton for a Division III regional semifinal matchup and made a valiant effort before falling just short.

Woodmore defeated Norwayne 1-0 in the regional matchup, ending what was a championship Bobcats season.

Despite being outshot 23-2, Norwayne stuck around all game, keeping the Wildcats almost off the board entirely. However, 10 minutes into the second half, Woodmore's Azure Travis found the back of the net, which proved to be all Woodmore needed to advance to Saturday's regional final.

Sydney Emler put together a memorable game in goal, coming up with 14 saves.

However, Norwayne's normally high-powered offense was limited, with Woodmore controlling the pace all night.

The Bobcats finished the season as WCAL co-champions and district champions in Div. III.

Div. III Region 11 semifinals

Grandview Heights 3, Hiland 2

Hiland gave Grandview Heights a test, but ultimately the Hawks fell in their regional semifinal matchup.

No other statistics were reported.

