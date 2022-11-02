ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

i95 ROCK

Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel

Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
MAHOPAC, NY
i95 ROCK

Some of Danbury’s Most Remarkably Obscure Fall Facts and Fun Photos

I love Fall, I love Danbury, and I love what happens when the two collide. There is nothing better than a sunny, autumn day in the Hat City. The history of the city feels more tangible and the colors jump at your eyes. If you can overlook the honking horns and the manic screams (I can), a ride down Main Street in the fall could brighten anyone's perspective.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Pet of the Week: Cinder!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a silver-grey Tabby named Cinder. Cinder, who is a year and a half, has a patterned-color coat and emerald eyes. She is considered a princess, but is a bit shy about her personal space. During her latest “cat pawsitive training,” she was tasked […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

7 of the Best Thanksgiving Caterers in Greater Danbury

Do you really want to spend all day in the kitchen creating that Thanksgiving feast? Do you want to be held hostage in the kitchen while your family is having a good old time pregaming in the living room while you're making that green bean casserole that nobody's going to eat? Of course not!
DANBURY, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

The Best Sushi in Greenwich Isn’t Where You Think

Tsuki combines high quality ingredients at the peak of freshness with explosive flavors, creating a restaurant that’s not only a meal but an. experience. Earlier this month, I had the wonderful opportunity to try some of their most popular dishes. I walked into Tsuki pretty much knowing what to expect, or so I thought. If there’s one thing Greenwich maybe has too many of, it’s sushi places. We just cannot get enough sushi in this town for some reason, and everyone has their opinions. Well, Greenwich, here’s your new favorite sushi restaurant.
GREENWICH, CT
i95 ROCK

Exclusive Photos, Videos, and Interviews on the Set of New Milford Horror Movie

"Candlewood" is a horror film that just finished filming in New Milford, CT. This is how the filmmakers described the project on their Indiegogo:. "Candlewood is the first movie of three in the psychological/horror feature film franchise. A blended family moves from the city to a small town in Connecticut, where a local urban legend adds chaos and terror to an already fragile family dynamic. The staunch patriarch, who desperately wants his family to not see him as a failure but as the father that did everything, he could to keep his family together through difficult times. Candlewood follows a family leaving New York City for a simpler life in the country town of New Milford, CT. The haunting and mysterious true stories of missing hikers near a popular state park, Lover's Leap, coupled with the town of Jerusalem sitting at the bottom of Candlewood Lake gives credibility to our narrative. We bring to life the struggle of good vs evil and what happens when lifelong, outdated traditions are challenged."
NEW MILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Sweet Sisters Need a Loving Home

These darling kitten faces belong to Blossom and Willow, a pair of silky smooth tabby siblings. They love to be petted, massaged, stroked and purr very loudly. Blossom and Violet’s playful antics will provide your home with endless laughter. These two cuties have made it clear that they are inseparable and need to be adopted as a pair. Could you give them the love and nurturing they crave? For an appointment to meet Blossom and Violet, please call Forgotten Felines at 860-669-1347 or apply online at www.forgottenfelinesct.org. Not ready to add kittens to your house? We have lots of available adult cats waiting for homes as well. Please don’t overlook these fabulous felines!
WESTBROOK, CT
i95 ROCK

The Longest Running Record Show in CT Returns to Danbury This Weekend

Music collectors will unite in Danbury, CT this weekend. Music fans love collecting vinyl. We all had records growing up, and the popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years.
DANBURY, CT
Sports Radio 940

Haunting in the Hat City – Deer Hill Avenue is Halloween in Danbury

Danbury, CT is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT and bordering New York State. Like all small New England towns/cities, it has a heartbeat, a long history. A lot of that history lies in the old mansions that line Deer Hill Avenue. So, it makes sense that these beautiful dwellings would serve as the backdrop for one of Danbury's most popular events. Halloween on Deer Hill Avenue IS an event, every year and 2022 was no exception.
DANBURY, CT
milfordmirror.com

What happens to items turned in to Milford PD lost and found?

MILFORD — There's something about the Milford Police Dept. lost and found that has a nice ring to it. Or rather, several nice rings. Of all the items turned in as found property, police said various types of rings tend to generate the most interest. "People have turned in...
MILFORD, CT
CBS New York

Home built in 1677 demolished in Norwalk, angering neighbors

NORWALK, Conn. -- There is anger in a Norwalk neighborhood after a home dating back to the 1600s was demolished.The building was built in 1677 on land granted to Thomas Hyatt by the King of England.Local officials say the homeowners had a permit for renovations but did not have permission to demolish the entire house.A stop work order has been put into place.
NORWALK, CT
i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

