West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFORoger MarshStamford, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Not All Heroes Wear Capes – Introducing Danbury Superhero: The Flare
I had Ethan Carey pick me up for work on Wednesday because my car needed work. As we are driving down the road, he asked, "who the hell is that?" He spotted a man spinning a string of lights as he walked up and down Main Street. I'd seen him...
Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel
Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
Some of Danbury’s Most Remarkably Obscure Fall Facts and Fun Photos
I love Fall, I love Danbury, and I love what happens when the two collide. There is nothing better than a sunny, autumn day in the Hat City. The history of the city feels more tangible and the colors jump at your eyes. If you can overlook the honking horns and the manic screams (I can), a ride down Main Street in the fall could brighten anyone's perspective.
Pet of the Week: Cinder!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a silver-grey Tabby named Cinder. Cinder, who is a year and a half, has a patterned-color coat and emerald eyes. She is considered a princess, but is a bit shy about her personal space. During her latest “cat pawsitive training,” she was tasked […]
7 of the Best Thanksgiving Caterers in Greater Danbury
Do you really want to spend all day in the kitchen creating that Thanksgiving feast? Do you want to be held hostage in the kitchen while your family is having a good old time pregaming in the living room while you're making that green bean casserole that nobody's going to eat? Of course not!
darientimes.com
Is that Curley's Diner? Netflix's 'The Good Nurse' features local institutions in Stamford, Norwalk
STAMFORD — Despite its New Jersey setting, Stamford residents will likely spot some familiar locations in Netflix’s latest true-crime film "The Good Nurse," which was released on the streaming platform last week. "The Good Nurse" is based on the real-life murders of serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse...
Exclusive Photos, Videos of Horror Movie ‘Candlewood’ Filmed in Western Connecticut
In August 2022 a horror movie began filming in western Connecticut called "Candlewood." Now filming has wrapped and we have a chance to recap all that we've learned and seen. Below you'll see pictures from the set of the movie. We talked to the filmmakers again on Tuesday (11/1/22) and...
7 Fun Facts About the Westchester House That Played a Starring Role in ‘The Watcher’ on Netflix
It's one of the most popular series on Netflix right now so everyone wants to know more about The Watcher. So I went looking for some answers and found 7 Fun Facts About the Westchester House That Played a Starring Role in The Watcher on Netflix. 1 - The Watcher...
8 Things To Do This Weekend: New England Christmas Festival, Vicki Soto 5K & Preston Corn Maze
(WTNH) — Looking for fun weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you! It’s the last weekend to see Fun Home at Theaterworks. The Tony Award-winning, groundbreaking musical is based on a graphic novel. On Saturday, go see Elm City’s Finest at the Shubert Theatre, showcasing amazing performing artists from right around New Haven. All […]
greenwichsentinel.com
The Best Sushi in Greenwich Isn’t Where You Think
Tsuki combines high quality ingredients at the peak of freshness with explosive flavors, creating a restaurant that’s not only a meal but an. experience. Earlier this month, I had the wonderful opportunity to try some of their most popular dishes. I walked into Tsuki pretty much knowing what to expect, or so I thought. If there’s one thing Greenwich maybe has too many of, it’s sushi places. We just cannot get enough sushi in this town for some reason, and everyone has their opinions. Well, Greenwich, here’s your new favorite sushi restaurant.
Exclusive Photos, Videos, and Interviews on the Set of New Milford Horror Movie
"Candlewood" is a horror film that just finished filming in New Milford, CT. This is how the filmmakers described the project on their Indiegogo:. "Candlewood is the first movie of three in the psychological/horror feature film franchise. A blended family moves from the city to a small town in Connecticut, where a local urban legend adds chaos and terror to an already fragile family dynamic. The staunch patriarch, who desperately wants his family to not see him as a failure but as the father that did everything, he could to keep his family together through difficult times. Candlewood follows a family leaving New York City for a simpler life in the country town of New Milford, CT. The haunting and mysterious true stories of missing hikers near a popular state park, Lover's Leap, coupled with the town of Jerusalem sitting at the bottom of Candlewood Lake gives credibility to our narrative. We bring to life the struggle of good vs evil and what happens when lifelong, outdated traditions are challenged."
zip06.com
Sweet Sisters Need a Loving Home
These darling kitten faces belong to Blossom and Willow, a pair of silky smooth tabby siblings. They love to be petted, massaged, stroked and purr very loudly. Blossom and Violet’s playful antics will provide your home with endless laughter. These two cuties have made it clear that they are inseparable and need to be adopted as a pair. Could you give them the love and nurturing they crave? For an appointment to meet Blossom and Violet, please call Forgotten Felines at 860-669-1347 or apply online at www.forgottenfelinesct.org. Not ready to add kittens to your house? We have lots of available adult cats waiting for homes as well. Please don’t overlook these fabulous felines!
My Futile Quest For a Small Amount of Dry Ice in Connecticut
If you don't show up on the first page of search engine results, I don't have the energy to chase you. I recently found it very tough to find a couple of pounds of dry ice, have you run into that?. We just moved to our new place in Torrington,...
The Longest Running Record Show in CT Returns to Danbury This Weekend
Music collectors will unite in Danbury, CT this weekend. Music fans love collecting vinyl. We all had records growing up, and the popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years.
Haunting in the Hat City – Deer Hill Avenue is Halloween in Danbury
Danbury, CT is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT and bordering New York State. Like all small New England towns/cities, it has a heartbeat, a long history. A lot of that history lies in the old mansions that line Deer Hill Avenue. So, it makes sense that these beautiful dwellings would serve as the backdrop for one of Danbury's most popular events. Halloween on Deer Hill Avenue IS an event, every year and 2022 was no exception.
Want a Sandwich in the Slammer? Middletown Has a Jail-Themed Restaurant
Today is "National Sandwich Day" (11/3), a day that, according to National Day, is believed to be the namesake of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. This guy claims that he sort of came up with the very first "sandwich", or at least his chef did. To be clear,...
GoFundMe started for Bridgeport mom undergoing brain tumor treatment
A Bridgeport mom is undergoing treatment for an aggressive brain tumor operation that doctors say could leave her deaf or paralyzed.
Who’s got the best pizza in CT? Yelp reviews have the answer
(WTNH) — It’s a debate as old as time, where can one grab the best slice of pizza? The answers vary for everyone, and in Connecticut, it depends on who you ask. Some of us are die-hard Frank Pepe fans. Others are dedicated to Sally’s and will wait in line for almost an hour for […]
milfordmirror.com
What happens to items turned in to Milford PD lost and found?
MILFORD — There's something about the Milford Police Dept. lost and found that has a nice ring to it. Or rather, several nice rings. Of all the items turned in as found property, police said various types of rings tend to generate the most interest. "People have turned in...
Home built in 1677 demolished in Norwalk, angering neighbors
NORWALK, Conn. -- There is anger in a Norwalk neighborhood after a home dating back to the 1600s was demolished.The building was built in 1677 on land granted to Thomas Hyatt by the King of England.Local officials say the homeowners had a permit for renovations but did not have permission to demolish the entire house.A stop work order has been put into place.
i95 ROCK
