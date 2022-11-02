ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Warren men accused of punching, slamming non-functional patient

The Mahoning County Grand Jury has named a health care provider and two of its employees in an indictment alleging that they physically and verbally abused a disabled patient. According to assistant county prosecutor Mike Yacovone, the two 19-year-old employees of Penny’s Behavioral Healthcare abused a sixteen-year-old male patient described as autistic and non-functioning.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Charges filed in chase, crash that threw toddler from Jeep

UNION TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Charges have been filed against the driver of a vehicle following a chase and crash Tuesday in Union Township. Dai’Ryon Mitchell, 26, faces several charges, including felony child endangerment, fleeing and eluding and reckless and careless driving. New Castle Police say officers tried...
NEW CASTLE, PA
cleveland19.com

20-year-old man arrested in Stark County for shooting death of 28-year-old in 2021, US Marshals say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested a 20-year-old man in Canton on Thursday in connection to a 2021 shooting that killed a 28-year-old man. The shooting happened at the King’s Creek Apartments, located on West Common St. NE, on June 12, 2021, according to a department press release. Police found 28-year-old David Hughson IV shot to death when they arrived at the scene.
CANTON, OH
WYTV.com

Man stabbed twice at South Side home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed twice Wednesday evening at a South Side home. Officers found the man lying on his back on the porch about 9:40 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Ferndale Avenue. Reports said police had been...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September. Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents. Anyone with information...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Feds arrest suspect in murder of Canton man in Massillon

CANTON, Ohio — A suspect wanted in connection the 2021 shooting death of a Canton man was arrested by federal agents Thursday in Massillon. Taben Armstead, 20, of Canton, was wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Armstead without incident on the 1800 block of Southway Street SW in Massillon.
MASSILLON, OH
WFMJ.com

Baby hospitalized in possible child endangering case

A two-month-old baby boy was taken to Akron Children's Hospital with apparent broken bones on Thursday, November 3, according to Warren Police. A caseworker from Children Services reported the boy's injuries to Warren Police. The situation is being investigated as a possible child endangering case. It is unclear how the...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Former Trumbull County auditor sentenced for stalking teen

An 81-year-old former Trumbull County Auditor and Treasurer has been sentenced after being convicted of menacing by stalking. David Hines, who pleaded no contest to the charge earlier in Warren Municipal Court, was handed a thirty day suspended jail sentence on Thursday. According to a police report filed in September,...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
erienewsnow.com

State Police Identify Man Arrested Following Standoff in Albion

We have new details on the incident which caused Pennsylvania State Police to surround a western Erie County home for hours. It started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday with a report of a domestic disturbance in Albion. Troopers said Matthew James Duda threatened to shoot some of his family members and...
ALBION, PA

