CANTON, Ohio — A suspect wanted in connection the 2021 shooting death of a Canton man was arrested by federal agents Thursday in Massillon. Taben Armstead, 20, of Canton, was wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Armstead without incident on the 1800 block of Southway Street SW in Massillon.

MASSILLON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO