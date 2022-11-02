Read full article on original website
Investigators looking for suspect in multiple Warren arsons
The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is looking for a suspect accused of intentionally setting two fires in Trumbull County on Thursday.
Youngstown man facing charges after crash, chase in Warren
amar Mitchell was arraigned on charges of aggravated menacing, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, driving under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle and illegal use of plates.
Man wanted for murder arrested hours after warrant issued
A man wanted for murder is in custody in Northeast Ohio.
Man arrested near high school after police chase in Trumbull County
A man was arrested after a police chase that ended in the area of a high school Friday morning.
WFMJ.com
Warren men accused of punching, slamming non-functional patient
The Mahoning County Grand Jury has named a health care provider and two of its employees in an indictment alleging that they physically and verbally abused a disabled patient. According to assistant county prosecutor Mike Yacovone, the two 19-year-old employees of Penny’s Behavioral Healthcare abused a sixteen-year-old male patient described as autistic and non-functioning.
WYTV.com
Charges filed in chase, crash that threw toddler from Jeep
UNION TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Charges have been filed against the driver of a vehicle following a chase and crash Tuesday in Union Township. Dai’Ryon Mitchell, 26, faces several charges, including felony child endangerment, fleeing and eluding and reckless and careless driving. New Castle Police say officers tried...
cleveland19.com
20-year-old man arrested in Stark County for shooting death of 28-year-old in 2021, US Marshals say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested a 20-year-old man in Canton on Thursday in connection to a 2021 shooting that killed a 28-year-old man. The shooting happened at the King’s Creek Apartments, located on West Common St. NE, on June 12, 2021, according to a department press release. Police found 28-year-old David Hughson IV shot to death when they arrived at the scene.
WYTV.com
Man stabbed twice at South Side home
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed twice Wednesday evening at a South Side home. Officers found the man lying on his back on the porch about 9:40 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Ferndale Avenue. Reports said police had been...
cleveland19.com
Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September. Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents. Anyone with information...
Feds arrest suspect in murder of Canton man in Massillon
CANTON, Ohio — A suspect wanted in connection the 2021 shooting death of a Canton man was arrested by federal agents Thursday in Massillon. Taben Armstead, 20, of Canton, was wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Armstead without incident on the 1800 block of Southway Street SW in Massillon.
Police: Woman in cop Halloween costume assaulted officer
Officers initiated a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. on Boardman Poland Road at the intersection of South Avenue after it went through the white stop line and stopped in the middle of the road, blocking the intersection.
Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 4, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday.
WFMJ.com
Columbus Police seek persons of interest in shooting death of Girard man
Police in Columbus are reaching out to the public in hopes of finding out who fatally shot a Girard man in their city this past weekend. Detectives have published photos of 12 people described as persons of interest in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky. According to police, Sobnosky...
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
WFMJ.com
Baby hospitalized in possible child endangering case
A two-month-old baby boy was taken to Akron Children's Hospital with apparent broken bones on Thursday, November 3, according to Warren Police. A caseworker from Children Services reported the boy's injuries to Warren Police. The situation is being investigated as a possible child endangering case. It is unclear how the...
PSP investigating after man found dead on roadside
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a bystander found a man dead on the side of the road.
WFMJ.com
Former Trumbull County auditor sentenced for stalking teen
An 81-year-old former Trumbull County Auditor and Treasurer has been sentenced after being convicted of menacing by stalking. David Hines, who pleaded no contest to the charge earlier in Warren Municipal Court, was handed a thirty day suspended jail sentence on Thursday. According to a police report filed in September,...
Rider hurt after being thrown from motorcycle
A motorcyclist suffered injuries after going airborne in a crash Friday afternoon.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Identify Man Arrested Following Standoff in Albion
We have new details on the incident which caused Pennsylvania State Police to surround a western Erie County home for hours. It started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday with a report of a domestic disturbance in Albion. Troopers said Matthew James Duda threatened to shoot some of his family members and...
Victim flown from crash; traffic causes other accident in Columbiana County
Someone was flown to the hospital after a one vehicle accident that temporarily closed a major road Friday evening.
