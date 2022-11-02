ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damascus, OH

Damascus Fire helps WB youngsters learn safety

The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNDIE_0ivVSrKa00

BELOIT– West Branch Early Learning Center students enjoyed a fire safety lesson from Damascus Fire Department in October.

All students in grades kindergarten through second grade listened to lessons about fire safety, fire alarms and 911. The groups also discussed the importance of knowing their home address. The Damascus crew put on their gear so students could become familiar with what a fully-clad firefighter may look and sound like in the event of a fire so the children wouldn’t be afraid if rescuers entered their homes.

Students also had the chance to get up close to one of the department’s fire engines and an ambulance, seeing the tools and equipment in and on the emergency vehicles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Community rallies behind Boardman native fighting ALS

The Mahoning Valley is coming together for Boardman native Chris Yozwiak, battling ALS. Yozwiak is a Boardman graduate and was diagnosed with ALS in 2020. Since then, he's lost the ability to walk or talk. It was a shock, as Yozwiak is an otherwise healthy, athletic, young father of two.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Steward Health responds to questions about food service disruption

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The cafeteria at Steward Health’s Trumbull Regional Medical Center is closed until further notice. A sign was posted on the door stating it closed Tuesday. Steward Health spokesperson Alexa Polinsky said the recent disruption in cafeteria service has been due to a combination of...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Local shop offers thousands of rare finds

BOARDMAN, Oh – Home Again Consignment and Design features a 10,000-square-foot showroom of one-of-a-kind finds. From bargain buys to showcase designer pieces from South Carolina, North Carolina, and even furniture from across the globe. The store has a revolving door of inventory, so every time you come in, it’s...
BOARDMAN, OH
wisr680.com

Teen Injured In Route 422 Crash

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 422. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 2 p.m. for an accident near the intersection with Route 8 at the Mercer Road overpass. Crews from Butler Township and Butler...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Baby hospitalized in possible child endangering case

A two-month-old baby boy was taken to Akron Children's Hospital with apparent broken bones on Thursday, November 3, according to Warren Police. A caseworker from Children Services reported the boy's injuries to Warren Police. The situation is being investigated as a possible child endangering case. It is unclear how the...
WARREN, OH
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy