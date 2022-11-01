ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs

MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina polls add accessibility options for voters

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election day nears, South Carolina is offering a curbside option to make it easier for those who can’t stand in long lines to cast their votes. Here’s what you need to know about South Carolina’s curbside option and how it works in Aiken County.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant

After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
CATAWBA, SC
WLTX.com

Gamecocks gearing up for its regular season opener

Since being hired as South Carolina's new head men's basketball coach in late March, Lamont Paris has had quite the eventful eight-month stretch. In his first weeks on the job, Paris was a one-man operation until he was able to compile a staff while also building his roster and creating a schedule.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Branchville’s Lady Jackets are the 2022 Class A Lower State Champions

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) announced the Branchville Lady Jackets as this year’s Class A Lower State Champions. The team has been undefeated with a 14-0 record under the leadership of Coach Ron Nester, who has previously won two private school state championships when he coached at Holly Hill Academy.
ORANGEBURG, SC
aikenhighhornets.com

VOLLEYBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Come out Saturday at 1pm to cheer on our lady hornets as they take on North Myrtle Beach for the 4A Volleyball State Championship!. Richland 1 School District is a clear bag policy school district!. ALL TICKETS WILL BE OFFERED ONLINE ONLY AT GOFAN.CO. Be there and be loud!. All...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Blowfish introduce new coach at World Series Luncheon

Attendees at Wednesday's Lexington County Blowfish World Series luncheon were privy to the latest news surrounding the team and Coastal Plain League. League commissioner Justin Sellers talked about the 2023 All-Star Show coming to Lexington County Baseball Stadium this summer. The two-day event will feature the CPL's top players competing against each other in skills competitions culminating in the game itself and a Fan-Fest.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
countyenews.com

USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Orangeburg County students set new standard with perfect test scores

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Many Midlands students are still recovering from the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on their educational pursuits, but some students in the Orangeburg County School District are proving anything is possible. 38 students achieved perfect test scores in multiple subjects to end the quarter....
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Eater

Peace of Soul Expands Vegan Breakfast Options in Columbia, South Carolina

Rise and shine, Columbia, South Carolina — Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen now offers vegan breakfast Wednesday through Saturday. That means servings of gluten-free French toast sticks, a vegan breakfast platter, organic grits, and plenty of good coffee before heading to work. While the pandemic shifted a lot of...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities. The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Do you have the winning Powerball ticket?

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you didn’t have the chance to grab your Powerball ticket for Wednesday night, you are out of time for this drawing. For those of you who did stand in line with thousands of others you may be the lucky winner of the Powerball Jackpot. Right now, the grand prize stands at $1.2 billion dollar, which equals a cash value of $596.7 million dollars.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy