dexerto.com

Nvidia driver update fixes Modern Warfare 2 flashing issue

Nvidia has pushed a brand-new driver update hotfix that fixes a flashing corruption issue in Modern Warfare 2, according to their website. Some users playing Modern Warfare 2 using Nvidia graphics cards may have a specific intermittent issue. Occasionally, the screen will flash, with some corruption. This issue appears to be fairly widespread, as it has warranted a hotfix from Nvidia themselves.
Activision u-turn on Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition after owners call it a “scam”

Call of Duty players were left frustrated after discovering that not all copies of the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition came with Double XP tokens — but now Activision and Infinity Ward have rolled back their initial rules and will be providing all Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of Double XP tokens.
Best RAAL MG Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

LMGs are underrated but powerful weapons in Modern Warfare 2, and the RAAL MG is one of the strongest the category has to offer. Check out the best RAAL MG loadout in Modern Warfare 2 below, complete with the top attachments and Perks. With over 40 primary weapons to choose...
Destiny 2 devs respond as surprising amount of players ignore PS5 upgrade

According to Bungie, far too many PS5 owners still play the PS4 version of Destiny 2 instead of using the PS5 upgrade. The PlayStation 5’s rather confusing user interface caused a lot of problems when the console originally launched. For one, players had trouble identifying whether they were booting up the PS4 or PS5 version of cross-gen titles.
Shroud says he would rather play Battlefield than Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 received harsh criticism after a rocky launch, and shroud boldly claimed Battlefield 2042 is a better game. Game-breaking bugs, UI backlash, and missing features marred Modern Warfare 2’s highly anticipated launch. After only three days, Dr Disrespect uninstalled the game (for one day), and even longtime CoD supporters such as OpTic Scump questioned MW2’s design choices.
Overwatch 2 players want scrapped environmental feature to return

Overwatch 2 players continue to wonder why features like the environmental kill icon were not implemented in the sequel. Overwatch’s Killfeed displays need-to-know information about the match in a corner of the HUD. Most importantly, these details consist of who killed who and how. If one player takes out...
Apex Legends Ash mains want a Mad Maggie-style buff in Season 15

Apex Legends players are calling for a Season 15 buff to Ash that would make her tactical ability operate more like Mad Maggie’s after seeing the Rebel Warlord’s pick rate skyrocket. Ash is Apex’s Incisive Instigator for a reason. Her kit focuses on hunting down enemies and trapping...
Ramattra confirmed as next Tank hero in Overwatch 2: Release date, abilities, more

Ramattra may be a familiar name to experienced Overwatch 2 players but the Null Sector leader is now stepping into the spotlight for all to see, as the character joins in Season 2 as the game’s latest Tank. From early intel on the Omnic’s abilities to a rundown on their lore, here’s what we know.
MW2 players roast “grilled cheese” skin over hilarious bug

Game-breaking bugs have outraged the Modern Warfare 2 community, so it’s a nice change of pace when players join together to joke over less severe glitches. It feels like everyday players discover a new bug in Modern Warfare 2. A visual glitch caused player’s screens to be temporarily consumed by darkness and that’s only the tip of the ice berg.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers celebrate as “broken” Dynamax feature removed

Pokemon fans are looking forward to Scarlet and Violet dropping a controversial feature from Pokemon Sword and Shield that divided fans. Most modern Pokemon games have a gimmick that tends to be abandoned when the next major release happens. In the past, these have included popular features like Mega-Evolution, Z Moves, and the more recent and less popular Dynamax – a special move that lets Pokemon grow into enormous versions of themselves.
Wild Rift Kayn champion guide: release date, abilities, more

Kayn was teased for Wild Rift patch 3.5, and is an assassin jungler who walks through walls. To help inform players of the upcoming champion, here is everything to know regarding Wild Rift Kayn. This champion practices lethal shadow magic, and battles to achieve his destiny. He hopes to one...
Pokemon Go trainers split after recent map changes affect spawns

The community of Pokemon Go players is left split after recent map changes have affected in-game spawn points in different ways for players. On October 20, 2022, Niantic revealed that they had plans to update the in-game map for the first time in nearly three years. The update would affect...
Pokemon Go players demand action to combat “infuriating” gift trolls

Pokemon Go trainers have called for changes to be made to the game’s gifting mechanics after trolls prevent other players’ XP gains. Pokemon Go has a variety of different ways that trainers can get XP to level up, a handful of which involve giving gifts to others on one’s Friends List.
Harvestella: How to save & when can you manually save

Harvestella is an adorable farming simulator crossed with thrilling RPG elements and a multitude of fighting, cooking, fishing, and more. But with so much to do during the day, many are wondering how you can save. We’ve got all the answers below. Traditionally, farming simulators like Stardew Valley tend...
Valorant PBE to test changes to Cypher and Fade

Riot Games is looking to test changes to two Agents on the Valorant PBE, according to the game’s community lead Jeff Landa. As Valorant deepens its roster of Agents, some have been sinking to the bottom of the pick rate ladder and others have risen to the top. Cypher is an Agent in Valorant that has seen his pick rate taper off as time has gone on and is one of the agents that will see changes in the PBE.
Catalyst’s ferrofluid is breaking Wraith’s abilities in Apex Legends

A frustrating bug with Catalyst’s ferrofluid is breaking Wraith’s Tactical in Apex Legends, making her a major counter to the Interdimensional Skirmisher. Season 15 of Apex Legends arrived on November 1 and the community is enjoying the Broken Moon map, gifting feature, and fresh sticker cosmetics. Despite this,...
Pokemon Go leak reveals “coin Pokemon” from Scarlet & Violet Pokedex

A major Pokemon Go leak has revealed a new Gen 9 ‘mon ahead of its official Scarlet & Violet debut, and it isn’t the first time players have caught a glimpse of this mystery Pokemon. On October 6, a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was released...

