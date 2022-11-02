Read full article on original website
Man Who Was Missing for Five Years Found Alive and Well — But He Claims It’s Not Him
People go missing every single day. According to some statistics, there are almost 1800 that go missing in the U.S. every single day (source: WorldPopulationview.com) — and I would imagine a similar percentage of Canadians. Some of those may have met a nefarious fate while others may decide to disappear on their own for whatever reasons they have. Sometimes, we never know what happens to the person.
I saw Sharon’s photo in my family tree and yelled, ‘Oh my god, that’s the lady from the office!’
I’m a high school English teacher and I met Sharon when I started working at my current school. Sharon was one of the ladies in our student services office, so I’d meet her every morning when I went to pick up my roll, or if I just needed to check in about something. She was my first point of call every morning. I thought she was lovely. She was incredibly approachable. If I ever had any quick questions about anything, I never felt afraid to ask her. We’d have a chat every morning and got along really well.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
"We did nothing wrong." A husband lost his job and spent the night with his ex-wife, devastating his wife.
Unwillingness to communicate is a major warning sign that it may be time to end a marriage. No matter how much effort you put in, your partner just won't get involved. When one spouse is fed up enough to cut off all communication, it is called an emotional divorce. In most cases, the spouse will become indifferent to both their partner and the relationship at this point.
Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out
When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
Parents Discover Kid Curled Up By the Door Waiting for Them to Get Back From Date Night
Some think, however, it is indicative of something else...
A 23-year-old woman died on the operating table while having an IVF procedure. She had a rare reaction to drugs that help eggs grow.
A woman died during an IVF procedure from a severe case of a condition called ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome. OHSS can occur if IVF drugs overstimulate the ovaries, releasing chemicals that make blood vessels leak. According to a report, the unnamed woman was "healthy" before she had the procedure. A 23-year-old...
mailplus.co.uk
My husband beat me so hard with his shark-bone walking stick that I was left deaf in one ear
BACK in the 1950s, my mother brought me up to cope with a fundamental truth of my class and time: women must put up and shut up. It’s no wonder some aristocratic husbands treated their wives as servants or chattels. My own father, the Earl of Leicester, could be...
I’m fuming after a neighbour left a note on my car telling me to move from my own space – what can I do?
A DRIVER has taken to social media to show an angry note left on their car by a neighbour. The post had people in the comments replying in disbelief at the audacity of the neighbour. Uploaded by Reddit user Kubrickfanclub_2, the post has the title: 'Somebody left this note on...
Couple who get trolled for husband being 'too ugly' for wife share how they met
A husband who has been called ‘too unattractive’ to be with his wife has revealed the story about how their relationship began. Scott, who lives in Houston, Texas, and his wife Divine have been a couple for five years and regularly share updates about their lives and relationship on TikTok.
Woman’s Granddaughter Falls Through Floor and What’s Underneath Is Shocking
I would have no idea what to do.
Tourist is fined an eye-watering $2,300 after he was caught brazenly feeding BISCUITS to a dingo on Fraser Island
A tourist has been hit with a $2,300 fine after he was photographed feeding biscuits to a dingo on a holiday island where the species are protected. The Australian man, 23, was observed feeding the dingo while waiting in line for a ferry on backpacker-favourite Fraser Island which is about 250km north of Brisbane, and is also known as K'gari.
Man demands pregnant wife sleep in their van at his worksite when he’s at work
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I met my new neighbor as she was going through a divorce. She moved in next door to my house, and we hit it off as soon as we met. Over the course of the next few years, she shared with me that her ex demanded that she sleep out in their minivan while he was working his second job as a janitor.
A Man Lived For 82 Years Without Seeing A Single Woman In His Entire Life
Mihailo Tolotos, a Greek orthodox monk, died at the age of 82 without seeing a single woman in his entire life. In 1856, Mihailo’s mother died just four hours after he was born. Since none of the family members came forward, the little boy was abandoned on the steps of a monastery on top of Mount Athos. The monks adopted him and named him Mihailo Tolotos. He was raised there and spent his life in the service of the monastery.
Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’
A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve
A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
Couple gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when their server walks out on the job
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Have you ever had terrible service at a restaurant and wished you didn’t have to pay for the meal?
Husband Says That Wife Who Works From Home Was Being “Selfish” by Not Cooking for Her Stepkids While He Went to a Party
It's no secret that stepfamilies can be complex. In many cases, children must learn to navigate different dynamics and relationships, all while adjusting to a new living situation. And for stepparents, the task of forming a bond with their stepchildren can be daunting. Often, they are expected to fill the same role as the child's biological parent, even though they may have little in common with their lifestyles.
