** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I met my new neighbor as she was going through a divorce. She moved in next door to my house, and we hit it off as soon as we met. Over the course of the next few years, she shared with me that her ex demanded that she sleep out in their minivan while he was working his second job as a janitor.

6 DAYS AGO