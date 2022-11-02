ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nik

People go missing every single day. According to some statistics, there are almost 1800 that go missing in the U.S. every single day (source: WorldPopulationview.com) — and I would imagine a similar percentage of Canadians. Some of those may have met a nefarious fate while others may decide to disappear on their own for whatever reasons they have. Sometimes, we never know what happens to the person.
The Guardian

I saw Sharon’s photo in my family tree and yelled, ‘Oh my god, that’s the lady from the office!’

I’m a high school English teacher and I met Sharon when I started working at my current school. Sharon was one of the ladies in our student services office, so I’d meet her every morning when I went to pick up my roll, or if I just needed to check in about something. She was my first point of call every morning. I thought she was lovely. She was incredibly approachable. If I ever had any quick questions about anything, I never felt afraid to ask her. We’d have a chat every morning and got along really well.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Bella Smith

"We did nothing wrong." A husband lost his job and spent the night with his ex-wife, devastating his wife.

Unwillingness to communicate is a major warning sign that it may be time to end a marriage. No matter how much effort you put in, your partner just won't get involved. When one spouse is fed up enough to cut off all communication, it is called an emotional divorce. In most cases, the spouse will become indifferent to both their partner and the relationship at this point.
Tyla

Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out

When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
Lefty Graves

Man demands pregnant wife sleep in their van at his worksite when he’s at work

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I met my new neighbor as she was going through a divorce. She moved in next door to my house, and we hit it off as soon as we met. Over the course of the next few years, she shared with me that her ex demanded that she sleep out in their minivan while he was working his second job as a janitor.
Maya Devi

A Man Lived For 82 Years Without Seeing A Single Woman In His Entire Life

Mihailo Tolotos, a Greek orthodox monk, died at the age of 82 without seeing a single woman in his entire life. In 1856, Mihailo’s mother died just four hours after he was born. Since none of the family members came forward, the little boy was abandoned on the steps of a monastery on top of Mount Athos. The monks adopted him and named him Mihailo Tolotos. He was raised there and spent his life in the service of the monastery.
The Independent

Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’

A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
Chris Freyler

Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships

Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
The Independent

Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
Abby Joseph

Husband Says That Wife Who Works From Home Was Being “Selfish” by Not Cooking for Her Stepkids While He Went to a Party

It's no secret that stepfamilies can be complex. In many cases, children must learn to navigate different dynamics and relationships, all while adjusting to a new living situation. And for stepparents, the task of forming a bond with their stepchildren can be daunting. Often, they are expected to fill the same role as the child's biological parent, even though they may have little in common with their lifestyles.

