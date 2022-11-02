ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Dogs, getting set for Tennessee tussle, are behind Vols in first College Football Playoff rankings

By Tim Bryant
 3 days ago
The Georgia Bulldogs are third, behind Tennessee and Ohio State, in the first college football playoff rankings released last night: the Dogs host the Volunteers Saturday in Sanford Stadium, a game that will kick off at 3:30 with national television on CBS.

From DawgNation...

The first College Football Playoff rankings have dropped, adding further debate going into Saturday’s game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 1 Tennessee.

The two unbeaten SEC teams sit atop the rankings, followed by Ohio State at No. 2, Clemson at No. 4 and Michigan and Alabama as the first two teams out. Unbeaten TCU is at No. 7.

Alabama is No. 6, which Tennessee beat 52-49 on Oct. 15. Oregon is No. 8, who the Bulldogs beat 49-3 in the opening week of the season. Ohio State and Michigan will also play each later this season, with the two teams meeting in Columbus, Ohio., on Nov. 26.

While the first College Football Playoff rankings bring excitement and intrigue, not always do they translate to end-of-season success. The first-ever College Football Playoff rankings saw Mississippi State as the No. 1 ranked team, only for the Bulldogs to miss the College Football Playoff entirely.

Last season, the first top four was Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon. Georgia and Alabama ended up playing for the national championship, while Oregon and Michigan State missed the College Football Playoff altogether.

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 10

  • Ohio State
  • Georgia
  • Clemson
  • Michigan
  • Alabama
  • TCU
  • Oregon
  • USC
  • LSU
  • Ole Miss
  • UCLA
  • Kansas State
  • Utah
  • Penn State
  • Illinois
  • North Carolina
  • Oklahoma State
  • Tulane
  • Syracuse
  • Wake Forest
  • NC State
  • Oregon State
  • Texas
  • UCF

