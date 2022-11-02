WIPP begins waste emplacement in Panel 8

WIPP crossed a very important milestone last week, when crews stacked the last column of transuranic (TRU) waste in Panel 7’s final disposal room. Emplacement activities will now move on to the newly mined Panel 8.

Panel 7’s emplacement process took much longer than the previous six because of setbacks caused by a minor 2014 radiological release in one of the panel’s rooms. WIPP did an incredible job recovering from that release, making important changes, and then resuming the underground repository’s important national role of accepting TRU waste from various generator sites around the country.

Each panel at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant requires mining of around 160,000 tons of salt. Salt beds were selected because of their ability to encapsulate the materials being placed at WIPP and permanently isolate them. The rooms in each panel are 33 feet wide, 13 feet high and 300 feet long. According to WIPP, the total number of containers in Panel 7 is 20,056.

Permanent sealing of Panel 7 will soon be taking place. WIPP’s workforce is no doubt excited about moving on to the next phase of this project. Carlsbad is very proud of its historical partnership with WIPP, and this community is often mentioned as the model for building consent on a nuclear project. We’re also very excited to hear that WIPP is going to be doing more and more outreach with our schools. This is important for educational purposes, of course, but also helps build workforce development.

At last week’s energy summit, Carlsbad Field Office Manager Reinhard Knerr, speaking on behalf of the Department of Energy, pledged an incredible partnership between the DOE and Carlsbad’s Southeast New Mexico College. The DOE is going to be offering a $12 million grant over five years to support the development of a training program at the college. Special thanks to Nicole Nelson-Jean, with the DOE’s Washington D.C. office, for her strong support of this project. We met with Nelson-Jean this week to discuss the next steps in this process.

***

Three City of Carlsbad individuals were recently selected for the “40 Under 40” list by the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce. This is a great program that honors up and coming individuals across the community. This year’s selections included City Councilor Jeff Forrest, Terry Busby (Carlsbad Public Library) and Gerard Jaquez (Carlsbad Fire Department). These were excellent selections. We’re very proud of our workforce and elected officials. Congratulations to everyone involved.