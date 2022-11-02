ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Polygon (MATIC) Among Top Performers, Can It Sustain The Rally?

Popular Ethereum layer-2 token MATIC has surged over 17% in the last 24 hours, leading the crypto market in gains. Its price jumped from the previous day’s low of $0.815 to a local high of above $1. However, the price succeeded in breaking through the $1 barrier, settling at $1.13 at press time.

