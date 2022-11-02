The Link’s Legacy Awards and Annual Meeting set for Thursday

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Link of Cullman County will host its Legacy Awards and Annual Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3 at The Venue at Cotton Creek with the welcoming hour set for 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music before the dinner and awards at 7.

Said Executive Director Melissa Betts, “We believe legacy qualities are people who invest and impact others for good. The give their time, talents, experiences to the organization and specifically to our neighbors with the goal to be supportive and empowering to them as they navigate life. Our nominees have given their time, shared their stories, taught focused curriculum, served selflessly, invested monetarily and supported and encouraged all who God places in the path.”

Tickets are still available at www.linkingcullman.ticketspice.com/the-link-annual-meeting-legacy-award-gala-2022.com .

Ticket prices are:

Single ticket $125

Silver sponsor-4 tickets and recognition $500

Gold table sponsor-8 tickets, recognition, floral arrangement and sketch of guests at the table $1,000

Legacy event sponsor-8 tickets, floral arrangement, sketch of guests at the table and recognition on all advertisement $3,500

Contact The Link at 256-775-0028 for more information.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.