Andy Serkis has returned to Star Wars in the new Star Wars series Andor, but he still thinks that his old Star Wars movie character Snoke should be given a second chance to shine. Back in 2015, Andy Serkis (who famously played the Lord of the Rings character Gollum) made his debut in the galaxy far, far away as the evil Star Wars villain Snoke. Serkis returned as Snoke in the next Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi, in which he was killed by the young Sith Kylo Ren.

