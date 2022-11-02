Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
Chainlink Labs Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov on Chainlink’s Partnership With SWIFT
In a recent interview, Chainlink Labs Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov shared his latest thoughts on blockchain technology. Nazarov’s comments were made during an appearance on an episode of YouTube series “Real Vision Crypto” that was released four days ago. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, Nazarov...
cryptonewsz.com
SupraOracles & Next Protocol partnership: transition from Web2 to Web3 games made easier
The transition of Web2 to Web3 is governed by NEXTiBOT robots making a smooth transition. With the help of blockchain technology, Next Protocol is on a mission to create an animated metaverse gaming experience for users. The new features would provide players with a unique level of physical and digital fun enabling users to build, design, craft, and farm on this platform.
Crypto is about to change bookkeeping rules—and soon the accounting profession
“Accounting is the language of business,” said Warren Buffett. “You have to be as comfortable with that as you are with your own native language to really evaluate businesses.”. Buffett is right. Modern accounting is so important that some consider double-entry bookkeeping one of the great innovations of...
cryptoslate.com
Web3 Foundation claims Polkadot’s native token DOT is software, not a security
Web3 Foundation’s chief legal officer Daniel Schoenberger argued that Polkadot’s native token DOT has “morphed” and is software, not a security. Therefore, the token should not be subject to federal securities regulations in a Nov. 4 blog post. He claims that Polkadot’s vision has not contemplated...
Eco HealthTech Apparel Brand Swiss Precision Launches StartEngine Crowdfunding Campaign
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Swiss Precision, an Eco HealthTech apparel brand for the medical scrub, uniform, and accessories markets, announced the launch of their StartEngine Crowdfunding campaign today. It offers investors large and small the opportunity to disrupt the medical scrub, uniform & accessories markets with Swiss Precision’s unique copper + natural patented materials, which kills or slows the spread of microorganisms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005967/en/ Swiss Precision disrupts the medical scrub, uniform & accessories markets with unique copper + natural patented materials that kills or slows the spread of microorganisms. (Photo: Business Wire)
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
ambcrypto.com
As STEPN logs ailing stats, creators shift attention to a new NFT marketplace
In a market plagued by a severe decline in profile picture (PFP) NFTs and general disinterest in volatile assets class, Find Satoshi Lab (FSL) made an important announcement. The company behind STEPN, announced the launch of “MOOAR”, on 1 November. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for STEPM [GMT]...
cryptonewsz.com
Experts pick Snowfall Protocol to outperform Dogecoin and Coin98 Labs, and for a good reason!
Cryptocurrencies are famous right now, and for a good reason! Each offers something unique, which is why they are all becoming popular. Dogecoin (DOGE), Coin98 Labs (C98), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are each top trending cryptocurrencies right now. In this post, we will explore what makes each of these currencies unique and why Snowfall Protocol has been expected to lead the pack for some time now.
thecoinrise.com
MetaMask Taps NFTBank to Give Users Access to NFT Portfolio Tracking
Non-fungible token (NFT) portfolio manager NFTBank announced that it has been chosen by Metamask, a software cryptocurrency wallet used to interact with the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain to power the pricing information of more than 5000 NFT collections owned by its users. Before this time, NFTBank already offers this service to heavyweight platforms like Chainlink, NFTfi, Pine, Stater, and Unlockd Finance.
invezz.com
Elrond Transforms Into MultiversX, Launches 3 New Metaverse Products
Elrond, the startup building internet scale blockchain technology, announces its transformation into MultiversX. The company thus expands its mission of building the new internet economy to include the digital meta-space frontier. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today. The metaverse-forward company introduces...
cryptonewsz.com
Ruby Protocol collaborates with Subsquid
Ruby Protocol is extremely excited and enthusiastic about sharing the latest news of their tying up with Subsquid in a mutually beneficial partnership. For all practical purposes, Subsquid is an indexing solution that provides the opportunity to all of the creators and builders connected and functioning in the Web3 world, possessing the power to have complete connectivity capabilities to all of their very own on-chain data.
financefeeds.com
CySEC warns of One Capital Invest and Robotics Forex
The Cypriot regulator today has warned against entering into transactions, particularly involving CFDs, cryptocurrency and forex trading, via online trading platforms operated by unlicensed providers. The Cypriot regulator exposed a slew of unlicensed providers, whose domains were just blacklisted for facilitating online trading without being authorized to do so in...
cryptonewsz.com
Can Big Eyes join Solana and Zilliqa as another market leader?
A new meme cryptocurrency, Big Eyes (BIG), aims to become a top-notch crypto platform following its launch into the market. Meme cryptocurrencies are intentional parodies of trending events. Therefore, they easily go viral, gaining a massive following in the process. Some of them have attracted the interest of famous personalities,...
bankautomationnews.com
FIS sees rising demand for digital banking solutions
Core provider FIS saw a slight increase in banking solutions revenue in the third quarter as demand for its technology offerings remained strong amid economic uncertainty. The fintech reported $1.6 billion in banking solutions revenue, up 4% year over year and 23% sequentially. Total revenue clocked in at $3.6 billion, a 3% YoY increase, according […]
cryptonewsz.com
Chain (XCN) loses credibility among investors due to mass sell-off, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) continues to rise
Chain is one of the many tokens that have decreased in value rather drastically over the past few weeks, and for all intents and purposes, it seems as though most markets are in disarray. Orbeon Protocol’s 1st stage presale has somehow avoided falling into this fate; in fact, it is...
cryptonewsz.com
MGVX teams with Chainlink to connect Web2 and Web3 world
Today a digital exchange platform based in singapore, Metaverse Green Exchange (MVGX), announced its upcoming collaboration with Chainlink, which is a decentralized blockchain network. The collaboration aims to nurture the interconnections among Web2 and Web3 territories in the middle of growing calls to meet the needs of measurement standards in carbon ecosystem environments.
todaynftnews.com
Yuga Labs Is Hiring top Web3 talent to Build the Next Internet: CEO Nicole Muni
Nicole Muniz, CEO of Yuga Labs, addressed the potential of IP rights, the importance of safety and security of digital assets, and the genesis of Bored Ape Watch Club (BAYC) at WebSummit, Lisbon’s annual technology conference. Muniz explained the distinction between an NFT and a JPEG by stating that...
forkast.news
In a Q&A, Singapore lender DBS explains its DeFi experiments, plans
In a Q&A, Han Kwee Juan, group head of strategy and planning at DBS, told Forkast what improvements are needed in automated market making and the benefits of blockchain and smart contracts for a financial infrastructure. The Q&A has been edited for language and brevity. Pradipta Mukherjee: What are DBS’s...
cryptonewsz.com
Is the Rocketize Token looking to shoot down Tron & Tezos to reach the top?
The community of cryptocurrency keeps expanding. There are new tokens every day vying for the seat on the top with the leaders. The cryptocurrency developers are taking advantage of the free-for-all policy and providing the public with many great tokens. But out of so many, which one is the token to vouch for?
nftgators.com
Web3 SaaS Platform Versify Labs Launches NFT Loyalty Solution on Polygon
Versify Labs has launched a digital collectibles loyalty offering on Polygon. The blockchain-based SaaS platform joins a growing list of web3 projects collaborating with Polygon to onboard web2 brands. Starbucks launched its Polygon-based loyalty program Odyssey in September. Versify Labs has launched a digital collectibles loyalty offering on Polygon. The...
