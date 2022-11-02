Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southeast Delco School Board votes to rescind hoodie ban after uproar
Hundreds of parents and students attended the emergency meeting at Academy Park High School, voicing concerns about safety and the issues involved with the new dress code.
WDEL 1150AM
Kid-designed playground debuts in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood
Wilmington's newest playground is sure to be enjoyed by kids - some of them had a hand in designing it. The playground at Neighborhood House in Wilmington was finished this week, thanks to the efforts of more than 150 volunteers. Youngsters took part in a Design Day in September and created drawings showing possible ideas for the playground in the Southbridge neighborhood.
Fight breaks out at Academy Park HS over change to dress code policy
SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A fight broke out at a Delaware County high school over a revision to its dress code policy. It happened Tuesday morning at Academy Park High School.According to the Sharon Hill Police Department, several staff members and police officers were attacked.A number of students were taken into custody.Last Thursday, the school board decided that hooded sweatshirts and hats could not be worn during the school day.Those items must be stored in a locker or closet during the day.The school district released the following statement:Today, students at Academy Park High School engaged in a walkout and demonstration over a new board expectation restricting the use of hats and hoodies in all district buildings.After the assembly of students adjourned, some students engaged in physical disruption, which necessitated a lockdown and police response.Students were dismissed early from school and the campus was cleared. School officials are working with local authorities to identify those parties involved and appropriate consequences will be issued per our district code of student conduct.
phlcouncil.com
JOB OPPORTUNITY: PART TIME CONSTITUENT SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE FOR COUNCILMEMBER GAUTHIER
Councilmember Jamie R. Gauthier has represented Philadelphia’s 3rd Council District since January 6, 2020. Since then, Councilmember Gauthier and her team have worked hard to build a 3rd District Council office that prioritizes direct engagement with residents, transparency, accountability, responsiveness, shared decision-making with our constituents, the centering of the most vulnerable among us, passion for our work, and fun. Internally, we’ve strived to foster an environment of empowerment, where each team member provides ideas and input, enabling us to make decisions with our constituents’ best interests in mind. We now invite interested individuals to apply for the integral role of our team’s Constituent Services Representative.
philasun.com
Wolf administration announces $4.5 million in new funding for diverse Philadelphia start-up tech companies
HARRISBURG, Pa. –– Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver and the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority (BFTDA) have announced that $5 million through the Diverse Leaders Venture Program has been approved for two Philadelphia-based venture capital firms that will use the funding to provide loans to underrepresented entrepreneurs.
ohsmagnet.com
OHS school bathrooms close throughout the building
While overcoming adversity in high school can be seen as a usual thing any teenager has to be able to do, at the OHS a new obstacle has started to plague the students. At OHS in the past two years the bathroom situations have become a nuisance for students. Right now the main issue for our bathrooms is the pipes. Also, the bathroom toilets are getting clogged a lot. They have brought plumbers in to try and fix the piping issues. Bathrooms have been closed due to vandalism.
‘A sisterhood built on healing and nature’: How a Philly hiking group is improving women’s wellness
Three years ago, Brandi Aulston got to thinking about her 2017 trip to Colorado. She had purchased a pair of hiking boots for the trip and, despite her best intentions to start hiking when she returned to Philadelphia, the boots sat collecting dust for two years. When Aulston finally tried...
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia Residents
We can’t keep slapping a bandaid on systemic violence. I don’t live in the part of West Philadelphia that Drexel University gentrified into a pulp, renamed Mantua + Powelton by and after two white dudes, anymore. I can’t speak to what it’s like to be there now.
'Abbott Elementary' 5th grade class gets surprise trip to the Philadelphia Zoo
"I like being here with my friends because it's super fun and we can talk about different animals and ask each other questions about it," said Jeremiah Richardson, a 5th grader at Dunbar.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Jefferson Health receives $50 million for new health center
Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals (Jefferson Health) has announced a $50 million gift from the family of Lynne and Harold Honickman in support of constructing a high-tech medical center in the East Market section of Philadelphia. In recognition of the gift, the building will be named the Honickman Center, which will...
fox29.com
'It was chaos': Protest over high school dress code change sparks large fight
SHARON HILL, Pa. - The school board in the Southeast Delco School District held an emergency meeting Wednesday night after a peaceful protest over a change in the dress code at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill turns into a brawl. The fights broke out Tuesday morning both inside...
Delaware County Memorial Hospital operations to be suspended
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health is suspending operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital on Monday, a spokesperson for the county said Friday night. According to Delaware County, the decision to close the hospital is a direct result of the Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer Health's parent company, to adequately staff Delaware County Memorial Hospital. In October, a judge granted a temporary injunction halting the transformation of Delaware County Memorial Hospital into a behavior center. ChristianaCare Health System was set to buy Crozer Health, which runs four hospitals in Delaware County, but both sides weren't able to agree...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Select Specialty Hospital relocating to Wilmington Hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Wilmington, a critical illness recovery hospital is relocating to the ninth floor of ChristianaCare’s Wilmington Hospital. The hospital had been located at Saint Francis Hospital, Wilmington. Part of Select Medical’s nationwide network of more than 100 specialty hospitals, the 33-bed, all-private-room hospital accepts referrals...
West Philly's Will Smith surprises students at Overbrook High School
Actor Will Smith returned to his former high school - and surprised some Philadelphia students.
Will Smith returns to his West Philadelphia alma mater to surprise students
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students at Philadelphia's Overbrook High School got a huge surprise from one of its most famous alums. Philly's own Will Smith stopped in to speak with digital media students on Thursday. The school district posted a video online. He even shared his high school yearbook photo and snapped a few pictures with some of the students.
Bomb threat forces evacuation, temporary closure of Pa. high school: police
A Chester County high school received a bomb threat on Thursday morning, forcing students and staff to evacuate. According to police, the threat was made to Kennett High School around 9:30 a.m. Kennett Consolidated School District administrative and Kennett Square police worked with the high school to evacuate students to...
abandonedway.com
Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished
The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
NBC Philadelphia
Officials Reverse Ban on Hoodies Following Protest, Fights at Delco High School
School officials in Delaware County have reversed a ban on hooded sweatshirts and hats after the ban led to numerous demonstrations, fights and the arrest of ten students earlier this week. Video obtained by NBC10 shows one of the fights inside Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill on Tuesday....
phillyvoice.com
Ex-SEPTA manager took cash payments from vendor for inside information, prosecutors say
An ex-SEPTA manager accepted tens of thousands of dollars from a business owner in exchange for information that helped the company secure contracts with the transit authority, federal prosecutors said Friday. James Stevens, the former director of SEPTA's video evidence unit, and Robert Welsh, who owned Spector Logistics, Inc., were...
Pa. hospital’s emergency room ordered to close over staffing shortage
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ordered a closure of the emergency department at Delaware County Memorial Hospital starting Monday morning because of a lack of staffing, but county officials said Friday night that they are exploring legal options to keep it open. The suspension of emergency department services at...
