Obama praises Fetterman's values; Biden, Trump also to campaign in Pa.
Former President Barack Obama praised Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's values Saturday as he and two other former presidents traveled to the state to campaign.
Here are the biggest donors in the midterm elections
Rich Americans spent big this midterm season to impact down-ballot races for their candidates of choice. The 2022 midterm election cycle has seen a boom in spending in the lead-up to Election Day. Research group OpenSecrets estimates that federal election spending increased by nearly $2 billion compared to 2018. Even more eye-popping, 10 wealthy […]
Midterm news – live: Biden calls protesters ‘idiots’ as Obama draws crowd for Fetterman in Pittsburgh
With only a few days of campaigning left before Election Day, senior Democrats are crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates both in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, and later will appear at an event in Philadelphia with former President Barack Obama to get out the vote for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman. Mr Obama and Mr Fetterman held an event in Pittsburgh earlier on Saturday and Bernie Sanders is also campaigning in the state.Polls appear to...
Dianne Feinstein becomes longest-serving woman in Senate
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on Saturday became the longest-serving female in Senate history, passing former Sen. Barbara Mikulski while celebrating her 30th anniversary as part of the chamber.
GOP Ag Commissioner Candidate Wilton Simpson Says He Will Work To Block Florida Farmland From Foreign Purchases
Wilton Simpson, the Republican seemingly on track to become Florida’s next agriculture commissioner, said if elected, he will seek to block the purchase of Sunshine State farmlands by governments hostile to the U.S. Campaigning in Jacksonville on Thursday, Simpson, who most recently served as Florida
