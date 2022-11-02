BACK IN TIME - 1947: Elected officials killed in airplane crash

1997: Arboretum created by middle school students hit by vandalism, dozens of plants pulled out of the ground

110 years ago

October 24, 1912

A rare case in medical science was brought to notice here, when doctors amputated below the knee the leg of a one-month-old infant. The child was affected with gangrene in the lower left leg.

75 years ago

October 23, 1947

Gov. Earl Snell, Secretary of State Robert S. Farrell, Senate President Marshall Cornett and Pilot Cliff Hogue of Klamath Falls were killed in an airplane crash Tuesday night on Dog Lake Mountain, 36 miles south of Lakeview, according to reports received here today. The three state officials, in a plane piloted by the veteran Klamath Falls airman, were en route to the Oscar Kittredge Ranch in Lake County on a hunting trip and had planned to use a lighted landing strip on the ranch near Adel.

The party left Klamath Falls about 10 p.m., and when the plane failed to arrive on schedule, Mr. Kittredge assumed plans had been changed on account of bad weather, so it was not until Wednesday morning that he contacted the Cornett home in Klamath Falls and discovered that the plane had actually taken off from Klamath Falls the night before. The biggest air search in southern Oregon history was hastily organized, with Klamath Falls planes being joined by a group from Lakeview and Oregon National Guard planes alerted. The wreckage of the plane was sighted by Pilot Robert Adams of Lakeview about 4:35.

50 years ago

October 9, 1972

The trial of Richard Larkin, 26, of Prineville on a charge of the Sept. 9 murder of Ernest Reams, 68, of Post, has been postponed from Nov. 1 until Nov. 15 in Crook County Circuit Court.

District Attorney Phil Roberts said the reason for the delay is that a criminal lab ballistics expert from Portland who will testify had a prior commitment to attend another trial and could not be here on Nov. 1.

Roberts expects the trial to take at least two days and possibly three days. It is expected that a large number of witnesses will be called to testify.

Larkin, who has been leased from jail on $5,000 is charged with the shooting of Reams at the Horn Tavern in Post. He was employed as tavern tender. It was reported at the preliminary hearing that the shooting stemmed an argument over who was going to pay $2.30 for a round of drinks.

25 years ago

October 30, 1997

The arboretum created at the Crook County Middle School by Norm Borgaard's sixth, seventh and eighth grade classes was hit by vandals before school started Monday. About three dozen of the plants, shrubs and trees planted by the students were pulled up.

The 200 students planted the 5,000 square foot garden as part of a long-term project that teaches science with a hands-on approach. CCMS Vice Principal Darryl Smith said the plants are in the process of being replanted and no permanent damage was sustained.

No suspects have been identified, although the police are interested.

