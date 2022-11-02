Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson looted ahead of expected battle for city; Russian conscripts receiving ‘little or no training’
Russian troops taking vehicles, art and even religious artefacts from Kherson; UK says Russia struggling to train new recruits
SFGate
How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — The first man arrived at 7:27 a.m. Russian soldiers covered his head and marched him up the driveway toward a nondescript office building. Two minutes later, a pleading, gagged voice pierced the morning stillness. Then the merciless reply: “Talk! Talk, f--ing mother-f--er!”. The women...
SFGate
Ukrainians face nuclear threat with grit and dark humor
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Dmytro Bondarenko is ready for the worst. He's filled the storage area under his fold-up bed and just about every other nook of his apartment in eastern Kyiv with water and nonperishable food. There are rolls of packing tape to seal the windows from radioactive fallout. He has a gas-fired camping stove and walkie-talkies.
SFGate
Marcon welcomes French questions on climate ahead of COP27
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron released a selfie video on social media platforms Saturday asking the public to send him questions about what France should do about climate change and biodiversity. Thousands of responses quickly poured in. Several were hostile or questioned his sincerity, but they also...
Kosovo's ethnic Serb police, lawmakers resign en masse
Representatives of the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo have resigned from their posts to protest the dismissal of a senior Serb police officer who did not respect the government's decision to change vehicle license plates
Comments / 0