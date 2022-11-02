Guide: 6 tips to help you cope with stress

Learning to cope with stress in a healthy way will make you, the people you care about, and those around you become more resilient.

If you're feeling overwhelmed, here are some tips to help you:

1. Exercise

Exercising gets endorphins pumping through your brain, which triggers a happy feeling. Exercise lowers your body’s stress hormones like cortisol, and releases chemicals that make you feel more at peace.

2. Take care of your body

Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals. And get plenty of sleep. For more breathing techniques to help you with anxiety and stress click here.

3. Avoid

Avoid excessive alcohol, tobacco, and substance use. And reduce your caffeine intake, as it tends to make us jittery, which can cause stress and anxiety.

MORE: What can stress cause in you? Learn the facts about stress and how to get help

GUIDE: Ways to help you identify and deal with work burnout

4. Unwind

Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.

5. Connect with others

Spend time laughing with friends and family. Let yourself have a good time and get your mind off the busyness of the real world. Connect with your community, or faith-based organizations. While social distancing measures are in place, try connecting online, through social media, or by phone or mail.

6. Journal writing

Journal with intent by starting with a positive prompt.