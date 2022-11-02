ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County leads Delaware in early voting, beating New Castle and Kent combined

By Meredith Newman, Delaware News Journal
 3 days ago
More than half of the total number of ballots cast so far during early voting took place in Sussex County, exceeding the number of votes cast in New Castle and Kent counties combined.

As of 11 a.m. on Nov. 1, 17,374 votes have been cast during early voting, which began Oct. 28 and ends Nov. 6, according to state election officials. Election Day is on Nov. 8.

About 52% of those votes were in Sussex County, followed by 32% in New Castle and about 15% in Kent County.

This is the first year Delaware has offered an early voting period, which comes at a time of significant voting changes in the First State. Unlike in the September primary, Delawareans are no longer allowed to vote by mail or register to vote on Election Day, after the state Supreme Court found both to be unconstitutional.

VOTING IN DELAWARE:How to vote early in Delaware's U.S. House, General Assembly and attorney general race

The only option available to Delawareans is to vote in person, either early or on Election Day, or vote by absentee ballot. In order to vote absentee, a resident must provide a valid excuse as to why they cannot vote in person.

Overall, Sussex County leads the state in voter participation. As of the morning of Nov. 1, a total of 35,239 votes were cast, which includes early voting and absentee. Sussex County made up 15,730 of those votes.

Here is where you can find the early voting polling locations. From Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, these locations are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. From Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, they are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

