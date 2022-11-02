Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capecod.com
Falmouth firefighters battle mulch fire forcing closure of local roads
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire_Rescue reports that at approximately 2:30 AM Friday, they were alerted to a reported brush fire in the area of 716 Blacksmith Shop Rd. Personnel arrived and located a large fire involving composting material at a local business. Due to the size of the area, personnel developed a plan to work with the business owner and utilize large excavating equipment to expose the burning material and to direct copious amounts of water to control and extinguish the fire. Use of a nearby hydrant on Thomas Landers Rd. allowed us to connect and run large diameter hose to a fire engine on site and apply the water for this operation. Due to weather conditions, the smoke produced in combination with cooler temperatures and no wind created poor visibility in the area requiring a road closure for a period with assistance of PD and DPW for signage. Firefighters will remain on site until conditions improve and they will continue to monitor the area in conjunction with the business owner. A Mashpee fire engine was used to cover the East Falmouth Station for a brief time while conducting operations at this address.
capecod.com
Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision with vehicle in Bourne
BOURNE – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly being struck by a car in Bourne around 3 PM. The crash happened at the intersection of Shore Road and Beach Street in the Monument Beach section of Bourne. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Bourne Police are investigating the incident.
capecod.com
Man airlifted after saw accident in Harwich
HARWICH – A man reportedly amputated some fingers in a saw accident. Rescuers responded to a residence on Route 28 by Depot Road around 8 AM Wednesday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Rockland Man, 41, Fighting For Life After Serious Medford Crash: Police
A 41-year-old Rockland man is in serious condition after following an early morning single-vehicle crash just north of Boston, authorities said. Police responded to the crash off Exit 24 on I-93 north in Medford around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, Massachusetts State Police report. Initial investigation suggests the driver...
whdh.com
Officials seeking info on alleged late husband of recently identified ‘Lady of the Dunes’ homicide victim
Days after identifying the state’s oldest unidentified homicide victim, law enforcement in Massachusetts are looking to learn more about a man they believe was the victim’s husband. Officials recently identified Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee as the “Lady of the Dunes,” a homicide victim found partially dismembered in...
Police identify man killed in Chatham basement house fire
Authorities identified the person killed in Monday afternoon’s fatal Chatham house fire. Jason A. Custodie was identified as the victim of the house fire, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. He was identified as the owner of the Cape Cod area home that caught fire Monday.
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police introduce comfort dog Finlay
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Chief Lennon is proud to introduce the newest Officer of the Yarmouth Police Department. Canine Officer Finley was officially sworn in as the first YPD Comfort Dog. Finley is from Freedom Labradors in Sandwich and will be paired with Officer Sean Brewer when she completes her training.
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store
MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
Police need help locating a missing 16-year-old boy out of Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager out of Duxbury, Massachusetts. Nathan “Lou” Brown, 16, was last seen Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at the Duxbury Library. He may have taken a Gatra bus to Kingston or Plymouth, but...
capecod.com
Authorities seek information on deceased husband of Ruth Marie Terry (Lady in the Dunes)
That person is identified as Guy Rockwell Muldavin, born October 27, 1923, who was a white male. Muldavin is deceased. He was also known to use the names of Raoul Guy Rockwell and Guy Muldavin Rockwell. We are also releasing additional information about other names that Ms. Terry may have...
whdh.com
7 Investigates: How mailbox bandits make off with thousands of dollars worth of stolen checks
We have all heard the phrase “the check’s in the mail.” But some who are sending checks to pay bills have been discovering their payment’s been stolen straight from the mail, and police are seeing a lot more of it. Mailbox fishing, check washing and forgery...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Speed, Lighting And Parking Among Issues Of Concern In Harwich Port
HARWICH – Vehicle speed, lighting, parking, late night activities, and village cleanliness were identified as issues of concern by business owners and residents at Oct. 25 community engagement forum on traffic and safety in Harwich Port. The forum was conducted by Town Administrator Joseph Powers in response to concerns...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police Announce Promotions
YARMOUTH – On Tuesday, November 2, 2022, Deputy Chief Andrew O’Malley, Lieutenant Brian Carchedi, and Sergeant Sean Reed were promoted and sworn in at Town Hall. Deputy Chief Andrew O’Malley has 22 years of law enforcement experience and began his career with the Yarmouth Police Department in 2000. Deputy Chief O’Malley served as: Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Member of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT TEAM where he rose to the level of Assistant Team Commander, Department Instructor in Patrol Procedures, Active Shooter Response, use of Force, Taser, and Firearms, as well as an Instructor for the Municipal Police Training Committee. Deputy Chief O’Malley has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. He is also a 2018 Graduate of class # 274 of the FBI National Academy.
Public Information Meetings Planned for Proposed Cape Cod Bridges
The MassDOT Highway Division has started one of the most important transportation programs in the history of the region, addressing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges and making improvements to the surrounding roadway networks. There are still many important factors under consideration, such as defining the program's purpose and need...
abingtonnews.org
WHAT’S HAPPENING? An update on projects around Abington
This former farmhouse, turned two-family home, sat in disrepair for years before finally being torn down last month. What will be built in its place is unclear however. Back in 2018, David Federico, a Needham-based contractor, received needed permits from planning, conservation, and zoning to build three townhouses on the site. However, the zoning permit expired the following year, according to the Building Department. Then COVID hit in 2020. Then Federico passed away in 2021. The Building Department says while Federico’s company filed demolition permits, they haven’t yet filed for permits to build anything new.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Will Martha’s Vineyard continue to ignore the future?
One year ago, this newspaper published my photo essay on the sad condition of the Island’s neglected bike and pedestrian paths, most of which have continued to deteriorate without intervention. The piece was intended as a wake-up call, but unfortunately, our elected leaders rolled over and went back to sleep — despite Island voters having authorized spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for repair and maintenance at town meetings.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Police minutes found to be insufficient
The Oak Bluffs select board violated Open Meeting Law 14 times, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Division of Open Government. In an Oct. 27 determination, the division found that the board approved four sets of minutes that were insufficiently detailed, and also that it failed to review 10 sets of minutes in a timely manner. The determination comes following an Open Meeting Law complaint filed by The Times in June. The determination marks the second set of Open Meeting Law violations by the board this year. The select board was previously found in violation of Open Meeting Law in July, when the division deemed five out of six executive session minutes about a missing police department rifle insufficiently detailed. The board was ordered to amend the minutes, and did so.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Harwich Land Auction Generates Nearly $400K
HARWICH – An auction of 14 surplus parcels last Wednesday generated nearly $400,000 for the town and should produce additional tax revenues on an annual basis. The town accepted six bids during the “land of low value” auction, resulting in a total of $390,900. Eight additional landlocked parcels either received no bids or bids that did not meet the minimum price set by the town for the parcel. The town will conduct a second auction on those parcels on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at town hall.
WJLA
Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts, it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
Cape Cod Chronicle
George F. Clements Jr.
George F. Clements Jr. of Greenwich, Conn. and Chatham passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his three children in the early hours of his 97th birthday, September 24, 2022. Born on September 24, 1925 in Waltham, George grew up in Yarmouth and graduated from Yarmouth High School. He...
Comments / 0