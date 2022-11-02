ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rockefeller Center selects annual Christmas tree, a 14-ton Norway spruce

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0NUm_0ivVKu7j00

NEW YORK — Rockefeller Center has selected its annual Christmas tree.

According to WNBC-TV and Spectrum News 1, the New York City attraction took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the 2022 holiday tree, an estimated 85- to 90-year-old Norway spruce.

“Coming in at 82 feet, 14 tons and hailing from Queensbury, New York, meet your 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree!” the post read.

The Lebowitz family of Glens Falls donated the massive evergreen to the center, where it will stand through the holiday season, according to the news outlets. Crews will adorn the tree, which will be lit in a televised ceremony on Nov. 30, with a crystal star and 50,000 LED lights, officials said.

After the holidays come to a close, officials will donate the tree’s lumber to Habitat for Humanity, WNBC-TV reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Man found dead inside bakery freezer, police say

NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a bakery’s walk-in freezer on Thursday morning. New York City police confirmed that officers were called to Beigel’s Bakery just after 8:45 a.m. Thursday for a man found “unconscious and unresponsive” inside the walk-in freezer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout

Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving and canceled its plans to release his next signature shoe, the latest chapter in the ongoing fallout since the Brooklyn Nets guard tweeted a link to a film containing antisemitic material. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its...
CLEVELAND, NY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
101K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy