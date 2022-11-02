ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Delaware nonprofit aimed at closing racial wealth gap awarded $25,000 Gannett grant

By Molly McVety, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mM7Mp_0ivVJwvO00

Almost half of Wilmington residents are one missed paycheck away from poverty − many with no assets to fall back on or bank accounts to tap.

For more than 35 years, the Delaware Community Reinvestment Action Council (DCRAC) has worked to address those gaps by helping individuals who have been systemically prevented from accruing generational wealth to gain financial stability and independence.

The nonprofit believes that the solution is granting community members, a majority of whom are low-income or people of color, access to financial tools to set them up for financial stability.

DCRAC has received a $25,000 grant from the Gannett Foundation's A Community Thrives program to help with those efforts.

A Community Thrives is a grant-making and crowdfunding initiative set up by the USA TODAY Network granting millions of dollars to nonprofits representing the communities of Gannett's hundreds of local media publications, including Delaware Online/The News Journal.

This year, over 24,000 people crowdfunded over $3.5 million, which combined with the $2.3 million from the Gannett Foundation to distribute funds to over 200 organizations nationwide.

More local nonprofits:5 Delaware organizations seek grant money to impact local communities. Here's how to help.

“We are incredibly proud of the positive impact A Community Thrives grants have in communities across the country," said Chairman of the Gannett Foundation and Gannett CEO Mike Reed. "From providing essential services to enhancing the lives of underserved groups, our grants will enable these incredible organizations to expand their reach and empower their communities even more."

The Delaware Community Reinvestment Action Council provides free money managing classes, low-cost legal services and advocates for public policy. DCRAC has also set up the Stepping Stones Community Federal Credit Union to ensure their clients have access to affordable and safe loans while also raising awareness about predatory lending, fraud and other ways in which wealth can be stripped from the community.

“Because so many generations of so many communities haven’t been treated fairly when it comes to financial inclusion and opportunity, there’s simply no passing down of knowledge when it comes to [things like] opening a bank account or managing a mortgage,” said Rashmi Rangan, executive director of DCRAC. “It’s then a huge mental shift to engage with traditional banking. All these things are learned, and not everyone gets to learn them at home.”

In the past year, over 2,300 Delawareans attended a class on money management; 1,548 formerly un-banked individuals began banking with DCRAC’s Stepping Stones Community Federal Credit Union program, 333 of whom are in Delaware prisons. An additional 107 were represented in IRS or Tax Court using DCRAC’s low-to-no cost legal services.

With the grant money, Rangan and her DCRAC team plan to focus on resolving tangled title cases for clients whose property may not be registered in the proper way. By working through these cases, DCRAC plans on ensuring that owners are able to keep their properties and advance homeownership rates in more marginalized communities.

Their work doesn’t stop there. DCRAC has also begun taking preemptive steps to stop predatory lending practices and perpetuating cycles of poverty and financial instability.

“Public policy must step in to address the blight that is predatory lending,” Rangan said. “Until policy shapes the landscape, we work with families trying to extricate themselves from the practices that result in their tangled state today.”

Contact Molly McVety at mmcvety@delawareonline.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEL 1150AM

Kid-designed playground debuts in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood

Wilmington's newest playground is sure to be enjoyed by kids - some of them had a hand in designing it. The playground at Neighborhood House in Wilmington was finished this week, thanks to the efforts of more than 150 volunteers. Youngsters took part in a Design Day in September and created drawings showing possible ideas for the playground in the Southbridge neighborhood.
WILMINGTON, DE
ncsha.org

Featured HAF Program: Delaware Mortgage Relief Program

Are you a Delawarean at risk of displacement due to unpaid housing-related obligations such as mortgage payments and property charges?. The Delaware Mortgage Relief Program may be able to help. Delaware Homeowners may be eligible for assistance through the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program if they meet the following:. The homeowner,...
DELAWARE STATE
DELCO.Today

Judge Keeps DCMH Injunction but Crozer Health can Plan

An injunction still bars Crozer Health from closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital but it can proceed with planning for its conversion to a behavioral health hospital, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. Court of Common Pleas Court Judge Robert J. Shenkin denied Crozer Health’s motion to lift an injunction...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

Relief checks: Delaware residents have until the end of the month to claim $300 rebate

A Delaware resident who hasn't yet received a rebate has until the end of November to apply for the state's 2022 relief check. The state has so far sent out a total of 782,000 $300 checks, though thousands more remain eligible, according to Delaware Public Media. Delawareans can go to DE.gov/rebate to find out whether their check has already been sent out or if they need to apply. All applicants need to provide valid Social Security numbers, Delaware residential mailing addresses, and active driver’s licenses or active identification cards issued on or before Dec. 31, 2021.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Downtown Dover Program to Help Retain Business

DOVER, Del.- Revitalization plans for Downtown Dover have been in the works for months. Yet, some local businesses are still struggling to attract customers and make a profit. The Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP) has a plan to help. The DDP launched their Retention / Expansion Assistance Program or "REAP" to...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Confederate Flag Deters Delaware Democrats from Return Day Tradition

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The midterm election signifies a historic holiday in Delaware. Return Day has taken place in Georgetown for 200 years, but this year the Democratic Party of Delaware has called on it's candidates to refrain from riding the carriages in the event parade. The Return Day tradition is...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Select Specialty Hospital relocating to Wilmington Hospital

Select Specialty Hospital – Wilmington, a critical illness recovery hospital is relocating to the ninth floor of ChristianaCare’s Wilmington Hospital. The hospital had been located at Saint Francis Hospital, Wilmington. Part of Select Medical’s nationwide network of more than 100 specialty hospitals, the 33-bed, all-private-room hospital accepts referrals...
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

New mental health services offered to 1,500 Wilmington students

New mental health services are now available for almost 1,500 Wilmington students. Students will be able to take advantage of Delaware Guidance Services’ new office in Wilmington’s Community Education Building, to inspire, support, and educate them about mental health. The building, which was once home to corporate offices...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

How do people feel about Return Day?

In northern Delaware, there’s overwhelming silence. The Return Day parade in Georgetown might as well be on Mars, or at least that’s how it seems when the subject is brought up in Wilmington. The politicians and the pundits know about it. The media knows about it. But for many, it seems, it’s an obscure parade that, despite being considered A Very Delaware Thing, doesn’t resonate a lot in Wilmington.
Delaware LIVE News

Carney admin hit with another lawsuit over new gun bans

Delaware’s top Second Amendment advocacy group has filed a lawsuit challenging new legislation that forbids 18, 19 and 20-year-olds from purchasing and owning most firearms.  The law is one of several passed by the General Assembly at the end of the last legislative session — and one of many being challenged in courts due to questions surrounding their constitutionality.  Other ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Del. early voting turnout hovers around 3%, with 3 days left

Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting. As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
MARYLAND STATE
delawarepublic.org

Salvation Army to dedicate new campus in Wilmington

The new Salvation Army campus on Wilmington’s Riverfront will be dedicated Saturday. The new campus is on South Walnut Street - not far from its old home on South Market and right up the street from the Chase Fieldhouse. “It’s a beautiful location, across from the (Christina) River where...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy