Ireland v South Africa: Autumn Nations Series – live
Minute-by-minute report: The world champions face the No 1 team in world and Lee Calvert has updates on all the action
Citrus County Chronicle
England's coach encourages gay soccer players to come out
ROME (AP) — England coach Gareth Southgate hopes that gay soccer players “come out soon" because "it would have an enormous impact on society,” he said in an interview with an Italian newspaper published on Saturday. “The teams and players wouldn’t have any problem with it,” Southgate...
Citrus County Chronicle
Haaland sends Man City top with late winner against Fulham
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland came off the bench to send 10-man Manchester City to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win against Fulham on Saturday. The Norwegian striker’s injury-time penalty moved City above Arsenal, which plays Chelsea on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
England's Chilwell to miss World Cup with hamstring injury
LONDON (AP) — England full back Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup after a scan confirmed a “significant” hamstring injury. The Chelsea defender, who was likely fighting for the left-back spot with Luke Shaw, was injured in the team's 2-1 midweek win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hashimoto adds world championship to go with Olympic gold
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Daiki Hashimoto of Japan won the men's all-around title at the world gymnastics championship on Friday, giving the 21-year-old star a bookend to the gold he won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Hashimoto put together an all-around total of 87.198 to edge 2021 champion Zhang...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bayern wins amid call by Bundesliga fans to 'boycott Qatar'
BERLIN (AP) — Amid calls in the Bundesliga to boycott Qatar’s World Cup, 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko fired his way into contention for a place on Germany’s team with two goals in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Bochum on Saturday. Dortmund fans unfurled numerous banners before the...
