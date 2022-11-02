British actor Andy Serkis already had around 35 acting credits to his name before he landed the role of Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, but it was this role that propelled him to fame and made him synonymous with motion-captured performances. He has since gone on to many more acting roles – both as ‘himself’ and as various creatures such as Caesar in Planet of the Apes. He is also now directing projects such as Mowgli and Venom 2.

