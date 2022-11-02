Read full article on original website
Flydubai Opens Reservation For 6 Routes Addition in 2022-23
Flydubai yesterday (04NOV22) announced latest network expansion. In addition to planned service resumption to Hofuf in late-November 2022, Krabi in late-January 2023, the airline will be adding 4 new routes in 2023. Planned operation as follows. Dubai – Cagliari 22JUN23 – 30SEP23 3 weekly 737 MAX 8. FZ1507...
Vistara Moves Frankfurt / Paris Increase to mid-Nov 2022
Vistara this week filed minor revision to is planned service increase to Frankfurt and Paris CDG, which will be delayed by few days, per latest update. Planned service increase is now scheduled from 11NOV22 at earliest, 4 days later than planned. Delhi – Frankfurt eff 11NOV22 Increase from 3 to...
Virgin Australia Resumes New Zealand Service From Nov 2022
Virgin Australia this week resumes service to New Zealand, initially serving Queenstown from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Planned operation as follows. Brisbane – Queenstown eff 02NOV22 1 daily 737-800 VA115 BNE0935 – 1605ZQN 73H D. VA118 ZQN1655 – 1740BNE 73H D. Melbourne – Queenstown eff 04NOV22 4...
