Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
'Somebody is going to die': How Seoul's deadly Halloween crush unfolded
A fresh graduate in her first full-time job; a teenager who helped raise her siblings after their father's death; a foreign exchange student excited for his first trip to Asia. In the seven days since 156 people were killed in a Halloween crush in the South Korean capital, the names...
Albany Herald
A fugitive from New York was arrested after a federal inspector spotted him while on vacation at Walt Disney World
Federal official Jeff Andre was vacationing at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom near Orlando last month when he spotted a man who looked familiar. The man resembled Quashon Burton, 31, who authorities say went on the run in New York City last November after allegedly using fraudulent documents to obtain coronavirus relief aid.
Comments / 0