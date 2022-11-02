Read full article on original website
Related
Selena Gomez Named Her Kidney After Fred Armisen, And The Reason Is Pretty Wholesome
"I've never met him, but I'm secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, 'That's weird.'"
Y-105FM
Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://y105fm.com
Comments / 0