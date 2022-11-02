ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KING-5

Voters express concern about ballot box observers in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. — Despite a heavy downpour Friday, voters cast their ballots at drop boxes scattered across Clallam County. Some, however, have been voicing concerns about people hanging around those boxes, specifically in Sequim. "They've called our office not really sure what was going on," said Clallam County Auditor...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

WA attorney general warns of more possible scams

Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson says a range of scams, from pretending to be government entities to robocalls, are targeting people in Washington. The attorney general has already sued two companies to stop a prolific scam targeting businesses, and expects to see more scams over the next few months. The attorney general is hoping that people will fill out a complaint form that could help the agency catalog the scams as they arise.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Judge Fines Company for Fraudulent Business Letters

A King County Superior Court ordered two companies and their owners on Tuesday to pay $24.8 million in penalties after sending over 230,000 deceptive letters to small business owners in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, according to a press release from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Is Claim to be “Smallest Town in Washington State” Real or a Joke?

You may have seen this welcome sign that claims its home city is the smallest in Washington State with only 12 residents. I thought that was strange, so I did a google search. When I searched "the smallest town by population in Washington", it says the city of Krupp was the smallest with around 40 people. However, the city of Krupp is not the city claiming to be the smallest in our state. So which city is actually the smallest in Washington State, Krupp or the small town claiming to be on their sign?
WASHINGTON STATE
KGMI

Turnout down in Washington state for midterm election

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Voter turnout in this midterm election in Washington so far is dominated by older demographics. In Whatcom County, 29.5% of all eligible voters have returned their ballot, above the statewide number of 25.5%. The statistics show a clear trend that voting increases with age, as voters...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Why does Washington state reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud

By Zachariah Bryan InvestigateWest Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they flag the ballot for extra scrutiny, then toss...
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett

EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
EVERETT, WA
Islands Sounder

Welcome to Medicare Presentation

Are you joining Medicare this year? First you will need to join Medicare. Depending on your circumstances you may be enrolled automatically by Social Security or you may have to submit an application. Then you will need to understand a lot of new information to make informed decision about your coverage choices. Medicare has its own vocabulary and rules and there are deadlines you need to meet and penalties (some lasting a lifetime) for not doing things at the right time.
MyNorthwest

Less than a week away, WA voter turnout lower than last midterm

With less than one week to go until Election Day, the Washington Secretary of State has released some statistics about voter turnout and who has returned their ballot already. As one of eight states that conduct all elections with the option to vote in the mail, Washington is already starting to count its ballots ahead of the midterm elections Nov. 8.
WASHINGTON STATE
southseattleemerald.com

On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!

(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
WASHINGTON STATE
nwcitizen.com

Here We Go Again

[Our Guest Writer, Linda Diebert, is a social activist who has spent a lifetime advocating for women, young children; as well as disabled and elderly, transit dependent populations. She holds a Master’s degree in Early Learning and founded a pre-school program at Assumption in 1983 that is still operating. She was the former Executive Director of Via Transit services in Boulder, Colorado; and in retirement, is a certified Death Doula volunteering for the past nine years at Whatcom Hospice. She is definitely not happy to once again, after 50 years, spend her time, talent and resources advocating for reproductive rights for all women and girls.]
BELLINGHAM, WA
Islands Sounder

Snookered scammer, lost loot, sheep chasers | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • A San Juan deputy responded to a report of a trespassing that occurred the previous night. It was reported that a white male wearing a hooded sweatshirt, with glasses and facial hair, walked under the deck and briefly looked in a window. The identity of the person is unknown at this time.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA

