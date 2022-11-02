ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28-30 expected. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor. plumbing.
HANFORD, CA
Star high school athlete shot dead in Southern California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer. Richard Reed Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on a corner in Victorville, about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
VICTORVILLE, CA
'Do better': Newsom pauses $1B in homelessness spending

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's plans to reduce the nation's largest homeless population aren't good enough, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, prompting him to halt $1 billion in state spending for local governments as he seeks to reset the state's strategy ahead of his expected second term in office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
How a pro-Trump youth group remade the Arizona GOP, testing democracy

PHOENIX - The young conservative activist had a plan, and he wanted the veteran Arizona House speaker to push it. The two men huddled at a barbecue joint in January as the activist - Tyler Bowyer, the chief operating officer of the pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA - unspooled his demands: Republican legislators, he insisted, should carve up booming and fast-diversifying Maricopa County, diluting the power of Democrats in a state that had helped deliver Joe Biden the presidency.
ARIZONA STATE

