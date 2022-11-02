ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Latinos say politicians snub them — until election season begins

By Hannan Adely, NorthJersey.com
 3 days ago

Joseph Barreto has knocked on doors in Hackensack, Teaneck and Ridgefield Park to talk to Latino voters about politics.

From town to town, what he heard was the same: Latino voters feel ignored. Long assumed to be Democrats, they believed that neither of the main political parties works hard for their votes or pays attention to their concerns — until election time.

“They don’t look for our needs," residents told him. "They don’t approach us to see what is necessary for our community."

A disconnect persists even as the Latino population grows and plays a larger role in election outcomes. When politicians do reach out, they often fail to grasp the diversity and complexity of this demographic, said Latino leaders.

But new efforts are underway to bridge that gap and promote understanding.

In March, Barreto and Alexandra Acosta co-founded the SOMOS New Jersey Political Action Committee, which aims to elevate Latino voices and representation. The organization and its band of about 40 volunteers, based in Bergen County, have set up voter information booths at festivals, given out flyers at a supermarket and held a political forum at a church with Spanish services.

‘An antiquated perspective’

Across the nation, Latinos make up the largest non-white voting bloc. In New Jersey, 16% of eligible voters identify as Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In Bergen County, that figure is 19%.

Their communities have different needs that may depend on income, immigration history, ethnicity and place of residence, said Acosta, a political consultant.

“For Latinos in Bergen County, the issue is going to be more about property taxes and affordability,” she said. “In Union County, where there are more Colombians and Cubans, the issue will be more about small business.”

“The voting tide is changing, and you can’t approach it with an antiquated perspective.”

In Bergen County, Barreto heard from business owners still hurting from pandemic shutdowns and families reeling from prices for gasoline, groceries and housing. At a recent forum at the Iglesia Casa del Alfarero, a church in Hackensack, people expressed concern about congestion pricing that could mean tolls as high as $23 to drive into lower Manhattan.

“They feel they paid their dues, worked hard, paid taxes,” said Barreto, a retired school counselor and Bergen Community College trustee. “They moved here to put kids in good schools … They want a voice. When they look at who represents them, they don’t see themselves.”

Natalie Vance, a Lodi homeowner and social worker, said she was concerned about how immigration affected her clients. But she believes campaign messaging around the topic does not suit all members of the Latino community.

“Immigration is important, but I don’t personally identify with it,” she said. “No members of my family have ever been undocumented. I’ve never had to deal with those issues, which may be different from other families.”

Her family members worry about the cost of living. Her mother wants to retire, but has seen the value of her 401(k) plunge, she said.

Room to grow

Latinos are mostly registered as Democrats, but levels of support for candidates vary across election cycles.

In 2020, Joe Biden won 63% nationwide of the Latino vote, compared to Donald Trump with 35%. But Trump did better with the Latino vote than he did four years before, especially in Florida where the GOP targeted its messages to ethnic communities there. When Gov. Phil Murphy ran for reelection last year, he got fewer votes in districts with large Latino populations than during his first run.

Campaigners assume Latinos will largely vote for Democrats, but like everyone else, they need motivation to line up at the polls, said Patricia Campos-Medina, president of Latina Civic Action, which aims to increase the number of Latinas in elected and appointed office in New Jersey.

“With such a big lead, there’s an assumption they don’t even have to try,” Campos-Medina said. “They don’t spend money on the Latino vote.”

In this environment, she said, “Republicans have a lot of room to grow.”

Political parties and their candidates should support Latinos running for office and invest in political operations to connect with voters and understand their needs.

“Who is on their bench?” Campos-Medina asked. “Who is going to be talking to new groups of Latino voters? They are young and they are diverse.”

Comments / 15

Maria Vera
3d ago

The Democratic Party uses Perth Amboy population because it’s all Latinos then once they are in. They forget about how corrupt Perth Amboy is! It’s all about power and $$$$$

Reply
2
