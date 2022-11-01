ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RNB Cincy 100.3

President Joe Biden Explains His Agenda Advocating For The Black Community During Voting Season

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOeue_0ivVGWYv00

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s time for midterm elections and President Joe Biden spoke with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show about his agenda. The president explained that his voting season is highly important because democracy is really at stake. Of course, we dived into what he’s done for the Black community since being in office and his plans moving forward.

In the interview, he discusses the changes he’s made so far in dealing with unemployment, HBCU funding, and helping those jailed because of marijuana.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

President Joe Biden Explains His Agenda Advocating For The Black Community During Voting Season was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden says to expect delayed ballot counts in midterm elections in speech

During a speech at a Democrat Party campaign event on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden said voters should expect to see delayed vote counts in the midterm elections and be patient. “We know that many states don’t start counting those ballots until after the polls close on November 8th,” Biden...
TheDailyBeast

Biden Avoids the Elephant in the Room on Pelosi Attack

For months, President Joe Biden has lambasted the far-right “Ultra MAGA” wing of the Republican Party as a dangerous force for radicalization and disinformation ahead of the midterms, even devoting a rare primetime address to what he called “an extremism that threatens our very republic.”But five days after an internet-radicalized conspiracy theorist broke into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an alleged kidnapping plot that ended with the speaker’s husband in the hospital with a fractured skull, Biden’s public response has been more cautious by comparison. The president has so far avoided directly tying the attack to the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Newsweek

Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift

Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Democrats Boosting MAGA Candidates May Actually Pay Off

Democrats have played a risky game this election season, meddling in a number of GOP primary races across the country in hopes of bettering their odds of winning next week's elections. With four days until Election Day, it's looking like their bets paid off as Democratic candidates lead the polls in a series of races where they're up against a MAGA candidate.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

The tide is turning for Republicans

With less than a week left to go before the midterms, just about everything is breaking in Republicans' favor. The big picture: Just a few weeks ago, Republicans seemed to be on the ropes thanks to a slate of polarizing, MAGA-aligned candidates with seemingly strong Democratic opponents, and a relentless Democratic focus on abortion.
ARIZONA STATE
New Pittsburgh Courier

Did Barack Obama do enough to push Stacey Abrams, Raphael Warnock to victories In Georgia?

Thousands of voters made their way to The Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia to hear former President Barack Obama stump for Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock. For Democrats, Obama continues to stand as the party’s leading figure nearly six years after he left the White House. Without doubt, Obama’s star power can influence an election that will impact the political landscape.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy