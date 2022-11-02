Read full article on original website
Foghorn Payments Delivers Ontario-compliant iGaming Payments Solution – and Introduces Responsible Payments
Payment service provider, Foghorn Payments is pleased to announce a new Ontario-compliant iGaming payments solution. Foghorn’s Interac™ Express Debit solution makes it quick and easy for Canadians to pay directly from almost any financial institution. Beginning today, the enhanced solution incorporates name matching requirements from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).
Google Cloud Establishes Point Carbon Zero Program Advisory Board, Aims to Unlock Funding and Growth Opportunities for Climate Fintech Firms and Startups
At Singapore FinTech Festival 2022, Google Cloud announced three key updates under the Point Carbon Zero Program, which was jointly launched in July with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to catalyze the incubation and adoption of climate fintech solutions in Asia over the next three years. These updates include...
Finastra Digital Banking Insights to provide visibility into account holder behaviors and preferences
Finastra have announced the availability of Finastra Digital Banking Insights, an app for Fusion Digital Banking that harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide financial institutions with actionable insights into account holder behavior. The app was built on Azure technology using Microsoft’s Power BI data visualization software developed for business intelligence. Available through Finastra’s FusionStore, it enables banks and credit unions that use Fusion Digital Banking to increase revenue, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction.
The Fintech Fix 03/11/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
Bank of England to ‘sacrifice’ Economy – How to Protect Your Investments
The Bank of England is to deliberately drive the UK into a painful recession and you must act now to protect your investments, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations. deVere Group’s Nigel Green is speaking out as the UK central bank has...
EXCLUSIVE: “The Rail Thing” – Mark Nalder, Nationwide; Shane Warman, Pay.UK and Andrew Moseley, ACI Worldwide in ‘Discover Money20/20 USA 2022’
Mark Nalder from building society Nationwide, Pay.UK’s Shane Warman, and Andrew Moseley at payments provider ACI Worldwide consider the opportunities presented by the biggest change to the country’s A2A payments system in more than a decade. The UK is poised to introduce a New Payments Architecture (NPA) for...
EXCLUSIVE: “Fast Bucks!” – Abdul Naushad, Buckzy in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Why can’t all international transfers be as cheap and instant as sending a text? They can, says Abdul Naushad, CEO & President at Canada-based payments challenger Buckzy. Ask any company treasurer what would be their payments Holy Grail and they’d probably reply as one ‘instant, secure, transparent and anywhere in the world’.
Muse Finance Expands Into Europe via Irish Market
Muse Finance – the business finance startup – today announces it has expanded its services into Europe, launching its supply finance solutions in the Irish market to support growing businesses in the region. With a growing demand for working capital across Europe, Muse’s supply finance solution gives its...
MAS, Bank of Ghana and Development Bank Ghana to develop an Integrated Financial Ecosystem to Support Growth of Asia-Africa SME Trade Corridor
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Bank of Ghana (BOG) and Development Bank Ghana (DBG) [1] today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop the Ghana Integrated Financial Ecosystem (GIFE). The GIFE aims to enhance financial capabilities and access for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Ghana and generate greater opportunities for trade and financial services cooperation between Singapore and Ghana. Over time, it is envisaged that the integrated financial ecosystem model can serve the Asia-Africa SME trade corridor more broadly.
OKX Secures License in the Bahamas, Opens Regional Hub in Nassau
OKX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by volume and a leading web3 platform, today announced its registration as a Digital Asset Business in The Bahamas under the newly adopted Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Act. The company has also formed a new subsidiary, OKX Bahamas, for which it appointed Dr. Jillian Bethel, a Bahamian native and blockchain industry luminary, as CEO. With plans to serve as a regional hub, OKX Bahamas has opened a Nassau-based office and plans to fill 100 job openings locally.
BlueSnap Partners With Objectsource to Enhance Magento Integration for Evolving EU Market
BlueSnap, the payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses has expanded its partnership with top eCommerce agency, objectsource to support online sellers across Europe. The paytech firm has teamed up with the London-based consultancy to enhance its integration with popular shopping cart plug-in Magento /Adobe Commerce,...
Bolttech Strengthens WINDTRE Partnership With Launch of Device Trade-in Programme
International insurtech bolttech, today announced the expansion of its existing partnership with WINDTRE with the launch of a new ‘Reload exChange’ trade-in programme in Italy. With this new product, WINDTRE customers can now trade-in their used phones in-store and receive cash payments directly to their bank accounts. Reload...
United Fintech expands to Singapore and appoints Cameron Booth as head of APAC
United Fintech, the go-to platform for capital markets digitisation, broadens its global reach and expansion of its leadership team with a move into the Asia Pacific market, appointing Cameron Booth as head of APAC to drive its growth. Based in Singapore, Cameron will work closely with United Fintech’s London-based sales...
EXCLUSIVE: “The infinitely long life of P.I.E?” – Ron Delnevo in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Ron Delnevo ponders on the time it’s taking UK fintech to reward its loyal investors and asks if we’re entering Post Initial Excitement phase. I was talking to someone who should know recently, who told me funding for fintechs globally is drying up – even if, in the UK, it was up by nearly a quarter in H1 2022, compared to last year. Their news didn’t surprise me unduly because the noise surrounding this sector seemed to me to have been extremely loud for rather a long time. Are we perhaps, at last, entering the Post Initial Excitement (P.I.E) phase?
