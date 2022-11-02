Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
Related
fox29.com
3 brothers linked to dismantled Pennsylvania gun trafficking ring
Investigators say the ring was led by 20-year-old Clayton, with “sales help” from 31-year-old Julian and 18-year-old Kenneth. Investigators allege Brett Portner of Jenkintown, Maurice Baker of Bristol, and Joseph Lynch of Ga., still being sought, were the “straw purchasers” buying guns legally for illegal purposes.
Couple pleads guilty to murders in Chester and York Counties
A man and his girlfriend suspected of killing five people in three states last year have pleaded guilty to two of the killings in South Carolina.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22
A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
Maryland Man Attacks Homeowner, State Troopers During Violent Pennsylvania Break-In: Police
A Maryland man violently attacked a homeowner, his neighbor, and three members of the Pennsylvania state police during a break-in at an Adams County home, according to court records. 29-year-old Eddie B. Thomas Jr., of Silver Spring, Maryland, crashed his car in the 400 block of Idaville York Springs Road...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Jersey man sentenced to prison for drunk driving, illegal gun possession
GOSHEN – A 38-year-old New Jersey man has been sentenced in Orange County Court to 7 ½ years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision following his conviction by a jury on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
One business accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
Pa. man pleads guilty to raping 6 women: report
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced late Tuesday that a Centre County man, accused of raping and sexually assaulting six women, has pleaded guilty, according to a story from WJAC. Kevin Mullen is accused of assaulting the women over a nine-year period, beginning in 2012. “Today, Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty...
beckersasc.com
Pennsylvania pain management physician pleads guilty to healthcare fraud
Former pain management physician John Keun Sang Lee, MD, pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud associated with his Venetia, Pa.-based pain management practice, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 4. From around May 2016 to October 2020, Dr. Lee knowingly submitted claims for steroid injections to Medicare and Medicaid that were...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Member of 300 Bloodhound Brims guilty of violent gang assault
WHITE PLAINS – Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Friday that a member of the 300 Bloodhound Brims street gang faces five to 25 years in state prison for a violent gang assault in Yonkers. After a weeklong trial, on November 3, a jury found Develle Coates,...
Pennsylvania State Police Shoot Man Dead During High-Speed Chase On US 22
A Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed a man along US 22 leading to a five-mile closure of the roadway on Thursday, Nov. 3 around 3 p.m. authorities say. The shooting followed a felony domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township, State Trooper Steve Limani told members of the media around 6 p.m.
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
Man gets nearly 8 years in prison for gun, drug charges
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced on Wednesday for fentanyl trafficking and firearm charges. Officials said Arron Gray, 37 from Ashland, was sentenced to 93 months in prison for several charges relating to drug trafficking. Investigators say Gray pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm charges in June 2020 but […]
Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg
Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town of Newburgh bank robbed; suspect sought
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh are investigating a late Friday afternoon robbery of the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300. Police said at around 4:40 p.m., a man entered the bank, threatened the use of a gun and demanded money from the teller.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… Suspect in custody in Town of Newburgh bank robbery
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh investigated a late Friday afternoon robbery of the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 at late Friday night announced they have identified the suspect, who is in custody. They did not immediately make his name public. Police...
Pa. guard says he was paid by inmate families to smuggle drugs into prison: charges
BELLEFONTE – A state prison guard who admitted receiving approximately $17,000 for smuggling drugs into a state prison in Centre County has been charged and suspended without pay. Kevin Bruce Hoch Jr., 40, of Pleasant Gap, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to provide contraband to an inmate,...
Shapiro files suit against New York company allegedly causing robocalls in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced in a press release that his office filed a lawsuit against a New York-based company that allegedly caused hundreds of thousands of unwanted robocalls to Pennsylvania consumers. Fluent, Inc., a New York-based company, connects advertisers to potential new customers using the customers’ personal data. […]
State College
How Disputes over Vote Certification Could Play Out in Pennsylvania Counties After 2022 election
HARRISBURG — When polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, a nearly three-week process to finalize and certify results will begin, a period in which candidates could lodge objections to certain votes and spark protracted legal fights that would draw out a normally routine process. Such disputes have...
Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school
HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 40 students and staffers at a charter school complex in eastern Pennsylvania were taken to hospitals Friday for evaluation after several people reported not feeling well, but authorities said it was not immediately clear what may have caused the issue. Emergency responders went to the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter […]
Comments / 4