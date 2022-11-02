ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

3 brothers linked to dismantled Pennsylvania gun trafficking ring

Investigators say the ring was led by 20-year-old Clayton, with “sales help” from 31-year-old Julian and 18-year-old Kenneth. Investigators allege Brett Portner of Jenkintown, Maurice Baker of Bristol, and Joseph Lynch of Ga., still being sought, were the “straw purchasers” buying guns legally for illegal purposes.
JENKINTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22

A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WBRE

One business accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. man pleads guilty to raping 6 women: report

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced late Tuesday that a Centre County man, accused of raping and sexually assaulting six women, has pleaded guilty, according to a story from WJAC. Kevin Mullen is accused of assaulting the women over a nine-year period, beginning in 2012. “Today, Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
beckersasc.com

Pennsylvania pain management physician pleads guilty to healthcare fraud

Former pain management physician John Keun Sang Lee, MD, pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud associated with his Venetia, Pa.-based pain management practice, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 4. From around May 2016 to October 2020, Dr. Lee knowingly submitted claims for steroid injections to Medicare and Medicaid that were...
VENETIA, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Member of 300 Bloodhound Brims guilty of violent gang assault

WHITE PLAINS – Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Friday that a member of the 300 Bloodhound Brims street gang faces five to 25 years in state prison for a violent gang assault in Yonkers. After a weeklong trial, on November 3, a jury found Develle Coates,...
YONKERS, NY
WBRE

Man gets nearly 8 years in prison for gun, drug charges

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced on Wednesday for fentanyl trafficking and firearm charges. Officials said Arron Gray, 37 from Ashland, was sentenced to 93 months in prison for several charges relating to drug trafficking. Investigators say Gray pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm charges in June 2020 but […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg

Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Town of Newburgh bank robbed; suspect sought

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh are investigating a late Friday afternoon robbery of the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300. Police said at around 4:40 p.m., a man entered the bank, threatened the use of a gun and demanded money from the teller.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING… Suspect in custody in Town of Newburgh bank robbery

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh investigated a late Friday afternoon robbery of the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 at late Friday night announced they have identified the suspect, who is in custody. They did not immediately make his name public. Police...
NEWBURGH, NY
YourErie

Shapiro files suit against New York company allegedly causing robocalls in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced in a press release that his office filed a lawsuit against a New York-based company that allegedly caused hundreds of thousands of unwanted robocalls to Pennsylvania consumers. Fluent, Inc., a New York-based company, connects advertisers to potential new customers using the customers’ personal data. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 40 students and staffers at a charter school complex in eastern Pennsylvania were taken to hospitals Friday for evaluation after several people reported not feeling well, but authorities said it was not immediately clear what may have caused the issue. Emergency responders went to the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter […]
HANOVER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy