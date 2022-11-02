As Penn State looks to get a rebound win on the road against Indiana, they will do so without one of their top offensive linemen. Olu Fashanu did not make the trip with the team according to a report from Lions 247 just prior to the 3:30 p.m. kickoff with the Hoosiers. Fashanu was not on the team’s travel roster handed out to the media on Saturday. After leaving last weekend’s game against Ohio State with an undisclosed injury and not being seen during a practice open to the media in the middle of the week, Fashanu’s absence from the road...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO