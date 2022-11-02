ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

SEC Round-Up: Auburn Defensive Players Make Known Coach They Want

By Kent Smith
All Hogs
 3 days ago

Alabama deals with anxiety issues, Napier cuts a former 5-star, Calipari disappointed in his team, Hugh Freeze is afraid of the cold, can LSU deny Bama West title, Aggie OL glad to have freshman QB, and much more

We ponder which is greater – Nick Saban's age or the number of SEC coaches since he started. Plus, Auburn tried to steal a little pork, the betting line between Georgia and Tennessee plunges, a D-II running back is living the dream in Mizzou, a defensive lineman knows why A&M can't stop the run, and so much more in this Nov. 2 edition of the SEC Round-Up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aT43X_0ivVDXPR00

Nick Saban Outlasts Another SEC Coach While Turning 71

Trivia question: Which number is greater, Nick Saban's age or the number of people who have been a football head coach in...

Falcons Trade Calvin Ridley to Jags at NFL Trade Deadline

The Atlanta Falcons have traded suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tuesday was the NFL trading deadline. The deal...

Alabama Must Overcome Road Game Anxieties
to Win in Death Valley

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The last time Alabama football played on the road, it resulted in a loss to Tennessee. Crimson Tide captain Will Anderson Jr. said the team played with some anxiety facing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZlXh_0ivVDXPR00

Texas Supreme Court Ruling Allows UIL to Strip
Guard Anthony Black's Team of Title, Suspends Coach

FRISCO, Texas – Just when Razorback fans think the state of Texas has kicked the men's basketball team enough, another hard shot comes flying in from the Lone Star State. Earlier today it was ruled...

Auburn Tried to Hire Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A lot of us speculated Bryan Harsin might not make it to Halloween as Auburn's coach, but he didn't finish it that way. First, the Tigers announced Harsin's firing...

Hugh Freeze Doesn't Like Games in Fayetteville,
Daughters Describe It as 'Going to Alaska'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Liberty coach Hugh Freeze is hoping it's not freezing Saturday. He had enough of that when he was coaching at Ole Miss, although he...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnXzn_0ivVDXPR00

Auburn Has Best Practice of Season with Harsin Gone,
Defensive Players State Who They Want as Coach

There are a ton of things happening both on and off the field at Auburn University right now. I received a handful...

Tigers Clean House, Assign New Coaching Duties
to Those Left

Auburn released a depth chart and information regarding the new staff designations for both the upcoming game against Mississippi State and the final four games of the season. Following the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin, Auburn also let go of...

Harsin Releases Statement on Auburn Firing

Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin released a statement on Tuesday afternoon after being let go by the university a day prior. His statement reads...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kW8a3_0ivVDXPR00

Napier Dismisses Former 5-Star Edge Rusher

The Florida Gators dismissed fifth-year redshirt junior edge rusher...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cN5DB_0ivVDXPR00

Georgia Staring Up at Tennessee From No. 3 Spot
in College Football Playoff Rankings

The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at...

Nolan Smith to Miss Showdown with Vols,
But is He Out for the Season?

The University of Georgia is set to play host to one of the biggest games of the college football calendar on Saturday afternoon as...

Betting Lines Take Nosedive
for Game Between Dawgs, Vols

When the betting lines first opened in Vegas for Saturday's mega matchup between the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, the Bulldogs were...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xE49K_0ivVDXPR00

Freshman Center Overcoming Nerves of "Big Stage"
That is Kentucky Basketball

It's unclear what exact role true freshman Ugonna Onyenso is going to play for Kentucky this season. After averaging 11.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.7 blocks-per-game at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, the 6-foot-11 center...

Calipari Disappointed in Team's Progression

Kentucky head coach John Calipari delivered a message to Big Blue Nation on Tuesday afternoon, relaying a miniature...

Wildcats Hoping Wheeler's Injury Only Short-Term

Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler left the Wildcats' exhibition against Missouri Western State on Sunday night due to a knee injury. After driving to the basket midway through...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nykam_0ivVDXPR00

As LSU Scrambles to Figure Out Rotation,
Former Murray State Players Will Have to Earn Spot

We’re inching closer and closer to Year 1 of the Matt McMahon era officially getting underway. With preseason work nearing...

Brian Kelly Makes Clear Bryce Young Is Team's Kryptonite

Brian Kelly and Nick Saban have faced off a few times, but Saturday night will be the first of many matchups as SEC foes. The hype surrounding...

What All Is on the Line When the Tigers Face the Tide?

It’ll be a Top 15 matchup in Death Valley when No. 6 Alabama comes to town to face off against No. 15 LSU this weekend. With the top...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQo2s_0ivVDXPR00

Who Will Former Mississippi State AD Might Hire at Auburn

Auburn is in the hunt for a face to lead its football program after the university fired second-year head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday morning. Harsin's release came shortly after...

Dak Prescott Looks Stonger in Second Game Back
for Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a solid showing in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears. Prescott, a former Mississippi State star, has been sidelined for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfYxR_0ivVDXPR00

Drinkwitz Expecting Fight From Kentucky
After Wildcats' Blowout Loss

After starting 0-3 in SEC play with all three losses coming by a combined 11 points, the Missouri Tigers have won two straight to get back to 4-4 and look ready to rattle off some more wins. However, as good as they have looked...

Former D2 Running Back
Living 'American Dream' at Missouri

The Missouri Tigers followed through with the request of quarterback Brady Cook and started fast in Saturday’s 23-10 win over the No. 25 South Carolina Gamecocks. But the fast start...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Wh1y_0ivVDXPR00

G amecocks O-Line Coach Returns to Staff
After Leave of Absence

Offensive line coach Greg Adkins took a leave of absence for personal reasons several weeks ago. Head coach Shane Beamer confirmed it was...

Can South Carolina Reap Spoils of Auburn Chaos?

Recruiting is a ruthless landscape, one that can change in twenty-four hours. Nothing is official until...

Why Is TE Jaheim Bell Not Part of Offensive Plan?

South Carolina's offense looks completely different than it did last season. They have integrated a new quarterback, playmaker, and offensive weapons, leading to some anticipated struggles. However, these...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqVS3_0ivVDXPR00

Vols' Coach Josh Heupel Reacts to No. 1 Ranking
in Initial CFP Rankings

The College Football Playoff committee ranked Tennessee as the number one team in the country earlier this evening. Following the initial ranking...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbG15_0ivVDXPR00

Aggie Lineman Says Starting Freshman QB
Step in Right Direction

The Texas A&M Aggies came up short in another one-score showdown this weekend, in a 31-28 letdown against Ole Miss. That extended...

Can A&M Avoid Car Wreck Scenario?

The pressure continues to mount on the Texas A&M Aggies and coach Jimbo Fisher. No, the pressure isn't on the team to match offseason expectations as...

Defensive Lineman Knows Exactly Why
Texas A&M Can't Stop the Run

It is safe to say that it has not been the season that the Texas A&M Aggies had hoped they would have. They entered with high expectations...

The Spun

Longtime NFL Player Admits He Regrets Playing Football

Most NFL players talk about how they don't regret for a second playing the game, despite the dangers of concussions, CTE, chronic pain, etc. Sam Shields is not most players. The longtime NFL defensive back recently admitted to Dan Le Batard that, if given the chance to do it all over again, he would not.
247Sports

LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia

No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

The most misspelled word in Alabama

In a word of acronyms – LOL, BRB, ASAP – correct spelling has too often become a thing of the past. And, apparently, there are some words that trip people up more than others and that differs from state to state. Word research site WordTips recently determined the...
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Five-Star Quarterback Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin has committed to the Crimson Tide. The Calif., native announced his decision live on ESPN2 on Wednesday afternoon. "Alabama's the standard for college football. I want to be coached hard by coach Saban and coach O'Brien. It's a special place and it's the highest level of football," said Sayin.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football Analyst Believes 1 Coach Might Be Fired Next

After weeks of speculation, Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday. Following the move, a Twitter user asked Late Kick's Josh Pate which coach is most likely to get ousted next. Pate identified Neal Brown as the coach with the hottest seat, saying there's "a lot of smoke" on a move happening by the end of the year.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Suggestion For Whoever Lands Auburn Job

Auburn's search for a new head coach is just underway. On Thursday, ESPN's Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts on the job opening. Griffin didn't name a favorite for the job opening at Auburn. He did, however, make a suggestion for whoever coaches the Tigers next season. The former Heisman...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn Candidates 2.0: A few new contenders to check out

Right now the talk of the town isn’t the game against Mississippi State on Saturday, everyone seems more focused on who will be the next head coach. The three names you hear most are Lane Kiffin, Deion Sanders, and Hugh Freeze. One shouldn’t expect that list to change anytime soon but who are some of the under-the-radar candidates? Who are some of the off-the-wall names that could grab your attention?
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Big 12 in expansion talks with notable school

The Big 12 is looking to add a fairly big name to its conference, though it is a name that will be a much bigger deal in basketball than in football. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has had talks with Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford about the Bulldogs joining the conference, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Gonzaga has also held exploratory talks with the Pac-12 and Big East, but the Big 12 might be the most sensible destination if the Bulldogs do leave the WCC.
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend

Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
AUBURN, AL
