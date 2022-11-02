ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsonburg, OH

Gibsonburg's Connor Smith most outstanding football performer in SBC River Division

By Matthew Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
Gibsonburg senior Connor Smith earned first-team status at running back and linebacker to capture most outstanding performer in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division.

Golden Bears senior tight end Daniel Frost, senior center Alex Porteous, senior guard Martin Myerholtz and senior tackle Cam Waugaman were first-team selections. Senior defensive lineman Bryson Stevens joined them.

St. Joseph Central Catholic senior receiver Jackson Wright was first-team. Senior guard Jacob Wetzel was second-team, and defensive lineman Wetzel, senior linebacker JJ Noriega and defensive back Wright were honorable mention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQx8v_0ivVDL3x00

Margaretta senior running back Jake Boggs , junior guard Dylan Gibson, senior defensive lineman Hayden Wiley, senior linebacker JT Patrick and junior specialist Gage Bodey were first-team picks. Receiver Bodey, senior center Evan Miller, senior tackle Anthony Flewelling, junior defensive lineman Kellen Moore, linebacker Boggs, junior defensive back Jordan Luzader and freshman defensive back Judah Keller were second-team.

Lakota junior defensive lineman Gabe Garlick and junior defensive back Cody Biddle were first-team. Junior receiver Chase Dussel, junior guard Isaac King, senior linebacker J Bennington and sophomore specialist Brandon Leal were second-team.

Gibsonburg sophomore running back Nolan Hoover , linebacker Myerholtz and sophomore defensive back Grant Dawson were second-team. Sophomore defensive back Cam Mooney and junior specialist Cole Owens were honorable mention.

Polar Bears senior quarterback Cam Sosa, tight end Patrick, junior running back Kaine Smetzer and senior defensive lineman Seth Stanley were honorable mention.

Junior quarterback Evan Kreais, sophomore receiver Braylon Martinez, senior running back Hayden Welly and sophomore tackle Will Nutter were first-team for conference champ Hopewell-Loudon. Defensive lineman Nutter, senior linebacker Jagger Endicott, junior linebacker Adam Kreais, junior defensive back Blake Berrier and sophomore defensive back Martinez joined them.

Tiffin Calvert junior receiver Billy Clouse and junior defensive back Jacob Rombach were first-team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y68aj_0ivVDL3x00

SBC Bay Division

Port Clinton senior Adam Thorbahn was first-team at tight end and defensive end, and Dagan Meyers was first-team at running back and linebacker. Junior guard Samari Smith and senior tackle Ethan Ranzenberger joined them.

Senior Hayden Buhro was first-team at receiver and defensive back for conference champ Oak Harbor. Sophomore running back Carson Ridener, senior tackle Gavin Bolyard, sophomore defensive lineman Jacob Ridener and senior defensive lineman Zach Clune joined them.

Rockets junior receiver Jaqui Hayward , junior center Scott Smith, junior guard Garrett Lindsay, sophomore linebacker Garry Brooks, linebacker Carson Ridener, defensive back Hayward and sophomore defensive back Mike Lalonde were second-team. Junior tight end Jacob Sandwisch was honorable mention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUWIf_0ivVDL3x00

Port Clinton senior quarterback Cam Gillum , defensive lineman Ranzenberger and senior defensive back Jacob Weldon were second-team. Defensive lineman Smith, senior defensive back Owen Auxter, sophomore defensive back Ryan Caris and junior specialist Landon Witte were honorable mention.

Huron senior quarterback Dylan Hohler was outstanding performer. Junior receiver Beau Harkelroad, junior running back Andrew Delaney, senior center Ayden Duffy and senior guard Nathan Abazi were first-team selections.

Senior defensive lineman Brady Petz, senior linebacker Evan LaCivita, senior linebacker Grant Mosijowsky, senior defensive back Hohler, senior defensive back Kyle Auger and sophomore specialist Cam Manner were first-team.

Edison senior linebacker Connor McMurray and junior defensive back Marcus Medina were first-team. Willard junior receiver Cam Robinson joined them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLCTY_0ivVDL3x00

SBC Lake Division

Clyde senior guard Jordan Lee, senior defensive lineman Mason Ash, senior linebacker Abe Morrison and senior defensive back Jay Plummer were first-team picks.

Bellevue senior receiver Ty Ray and senior defensive lineman Mac Bauer were first-team selections. Sophomore running back Brody Horn, senior guard Zayne Claus, junior linebacker Seth Bova and junior defensive back Jax LaPata were second-team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k9w12_0ivVDL3x00

Clyde senior receiver Cole Schwochow , junior defensive lineman Blake Hershey, senior linebacker Adam Kauble, sophomore defensive back Brennan Wilson and senior specialist Mason Gurney were second-team. Senior tackle Clyer House was honorable mention.

Bellevue quarterback LaPata, tight end Bauer and junior defensive lineman Carson McKenzie were honorable mention.

Junior quarterback Logan Lesch was most outstanding performer for conference champ Perkins. Junior tight end Kaiden Nixon, sophomore receiver Braylon Collier and junior center Austin Yoakum were first-team selections.

Pirates senior defensive lineman Jayden Rowe, sophomore linebacker Mike Young, senior linebacker Sam Sturzinger, sophomore defensive back Weston Sturzinger, senior defensive back Lamar Everett and senior specialist Jon Normington-Slay joined them.

Tiffin Columbian junior receiver Jack Koerper, junior running back Damien Brockington, senior guard Carter Groves and senior tackle Decker DeVore were first-team picks. Senior defensive lineman Conner Musa and senior linebacker Mitch Scheiber joined them.

Norwalk junior running back Jarren McLendon, junior tackle Jacob Ziegler and sophomore defensive back Ben Rothhaar were first-team. Sandusky senior running back Mo Armstrong joined them.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Gibsonburg's Connor Smith most outstanding football performer in SBC River Division

