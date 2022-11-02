ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach Cory Becher bleeds Blue (Aces) as invaluable Granville assistant

By Dave Weidig, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
GRANVILLE — Back in 2019, former Granville coach Justin Buttermore needed an assistant, and he gave Cory Becher a call.

The Blue Aces' Hall of Fame quarterback, the school's career leader in completions who earned 12 letters in football, basketball and track, had no real coaching experience. But he said yes, and his alma mater is certainly glad he did.

As seventh-seeded Granville (9-2), on the heels of a state semifinal run, prepares for its trip to second-seeded Jackson (9-2) on Friday in a Division III, Region 11 second-round game, Becher remains a vital part of the Blue Aces staff. The co-offensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, defensive backs coach and head jayvee coach provides perspective, knowledge and passion as a former Blue Ace, trying to keep the program at a high level.

"I like coaching a lot, and I love coaching at Granville," Becher said. "I didn't know what to expect when I took the job, but I came out and fell in love with it. I know the type of kids we have, and I know the community. I work for the Granville Rec District, so I'm able to see the younger kids, too. I'm fully invested in Granville, and I'm not going anywhere."

Becher and defensive coordinator Brock Bolden have been with coach Wes Schroeder for all three of his seasons. Becher is in the press box during games, and provides invaluable insight.

"Anything about Granville, he knows, as far as what we're chasing and what we haven't done," Schroeder said. "He's extremely intelligent, and sees both sides of the ball as well as special teams. He knows what I want to do, and he enhances it. The bottom line is, he just wants Granville to win football games. He does a lot of the grunt work, that a lot of people don't want to do.

"I love Granville, but nothing like he loves Granville," Schroeder said. "There's something to be said, playing under these lights, then be able to coach these athletes."

As a player under coach Mike Hensley, Becher saw what it takes to build a program. He went from 1-9 as a freshman, to 4-6 as a sophomore, then 7-3 and 8-2 playoff seasons prior to his 2009 graduation. Coach J.R. Waite then continued the success, prior to Buttermore and Schroeder.

"I know what it takes, to not have a slump year, and that's what everyone was predicting for us this year," Becker said. "I have a really good relationship with coach Schroeder, the thought process on how to attack teams. Both of us are very aggressive. Coaching defensive backs, special teams and jayvees, I get an eye on everything, which is good because I have head coaching aspirations at some point."

Becher oversees Granville's creative special teams, that keep opponents guessing with two-point conversions and perfectly-placed kicks. Junior Noah Musick helps make it all go with his strong, accurate leg and has booted seven field goals in the last three wins, including a school-record 47-yarder last week against Bellefontaine.

"He always bring extra energy, knows what he's doing, and puts in the extra work," Musick said of Becher. "We know how much he cares, with the focus on everything, and it makes us care and want to bring that to the field."

After holding off underrated Bellefontaine, continued attention to detail will again be paramount Friday at Jackson, which has run off eight straight wins after losing by just three points to unbeaten Ironton and by one point at 9-2 Tri-Valley. The Ironmen handed high-powered Western Brown its only loss. The offense is guided by 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior quarterback Jacob Winters, an Ohio University commit.

"They're extremely physical and play really, really hard-nosed football, a gritty type of team," Schroeder said. "Kind of what we want to be. We have to match their physicality. They changed their identity to more power, so we have to slow down their running game."

In the opening 44-7 playoff win against Miami Trace, Cade Wolford ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries. The Ironmen rushed for 357 yards and held Trace to 100 yards total offense.

"We know what they like to do, and it's run the ball, so our run defense has to be physical, and I think we will," said Musick, who also starts at outside linebacker. "All season, we've been trying to prove everyone wrong, and doing it week by week."

