The Frankenmuth Eagles defeated the Swan Valley Vikings 31 – 0 to claim a Division 5 District Championship. The first score of the game came midway through the first quarter when Griffin Barker crashed in from 5 yards out and Will Soulliere added the first of four PAT’s. Late in the opening quarter, the defense came up with a big play when Travis Brenner intercepted a pass giving the Eagles good field position. On the first play of the second quarter, Aidan Hoard scored on a 2 yard quarterback keeper and the Eagles led 14 – 0. Hoard added a second rushing TD at the 8:13 mark of the second quarter to up the Frankenmuth lead to 21 – 0. The Eagle defense stopped the Vikings on downs at midfield giving them enough time for Soulliere to kick a 35 yard field goal and an Eagles 24 – 0 halftime lead. The Eagles ventured into Viking territory in the third quarter but coughed the ball up to stop the drive. Midway through the fourth quarter, Zak Andrews sprinted 48 yards for the lone second half score. The defense continued to stand tall preserving the shutout to close out the game. The shutout was the fourth of the season and fourth in Eagle playoff history. The Eagle offense gained 394 yards while the defense limited the Vikings to 192 yards. The Eagle rushing game was led by Hoard’s 88 yards followed by Barker’s 83 yards and Hunter Bernthal with 63 yards. Hoard was 4 of 6 passing for 63 yards. Dalton DeBeau was the leading Eagle tackler with eight. Travis Brenner and Dayne Reif each had six tackles. With the District Championship, Frankenmuth will play for a Regional Championship next week against the winner of Marine City vs. Flint Hamady.

FRANKENMUTH, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO