Girls Varsity Volleyball overcomes Birch Run 1 – 0 winning first district title in 11 years
In a packed Birch Run gym last night, the Eagles showed their laser focus and determination to succeed by sweeping the Panthers in 3 sets. This is the first district title for Muth since 2011, when ironically assistant coach Olivia Shelton was a senior middle hitter for the Eagles. North Branch was the foe back then, and in recent times Birch Run has bested Muth for 4 of the last 5 years. It was all Eagles in this championship match, and a well rounded stats sheet for this team. “This shows what a complete team we are, multiple players contributed huge to this win tonight.’ stated coach Mary Shelton. Audrey Geer again led the team in kills with 15, using tips, roll shots and of course her lethal swing. Julia Rodriguez played great in the middle with 8 kills and 2 blocks. Madison Geer also had 8 kills in addition to 11 digs. Amy Kern led the block party with 3 blocks and Audrey added 2. Sarah Hauck and Kendall Thompson continue to share setting duties with 21 and 18 assists respectively. The rallies were long in this match and Hannah Reinhardt had and amazing 29 digs, followed by Audrey with 25 and Hauck with 12. Muth will face the winner of the Swan Valley/Carrollton match (playing tomorrow) at Corunna for the regional semifinal. Match time is 7:00pm Tickets can be purchased on the GoFan link.
Frankenmuth Cross Country Girls Team 12th at D2 State Finals – Mary Richmond and Landen Wise Earn All-State Honors.
The Frankenmuth Country Teams traveled to Michigan International Speedway to compete in the Division 2 MHSAA State Finals today in very windy conditions. The girls team qualified by earning 2nd place in last weeks Regional meet and two boys qualified by finishing in the top 15 finishers. The girls were seeded 12th going into the meet and upheld that position with their 12th place finish. Mary Richmond led the girls team earning All-State honors for the third year in a row by finishing in 3rd place (she placed 2nd in 2021 and 4th in 2020). Natalie Foltz was 40th overall followed by Elise Barden (98), Gabby Cleveland (126), Clare Conzelmann (205), Evie Culver (209), and Kaitlyn Miller (232). This was first time Natalie, Elise, Gabby, Clare, and Evie competed at the State Finals.
Eagles Capture District Championship with 31 – 0 Win over Swan Valley
The Frankenmuth Eagles defeated the Swan Valley Vikings 31 – 0 to claim a Division 5 District Championship. The first score of the game came midway through the first quarter when Griffin Barker crashed in from 5 yards out and Will Soulliere added the first of four PAT’s. Late in the opening quarter, the defense came up with a big play when Travis Brenner intercepted a pass giving the Eagles good field position. On the first play of the second quarter, Aidan Hoard scored on a 2 yard quarterback keeper and the Eagles led 14 – 0. Hoard added a second rushing TD at the 8:13 mark of the second quarter to up the Frankenmuth lead to 21 – 0. The Eagle defense stopped the Vikings on downs at midfield giving them enough time for Soulliere to kick a 35 yard field goal and an Eagles 24 – 0 halftime lead. The Eagles ventured into Viking territory in the third quarter but coughed the ball up to stop the drive. Midway through the fourth quarter, Zak Andrews sprinted 48 yards for the lone second half score. The defense continued to stand tall preserving the shutout to close out the game. The shutout was the fourth of the season and fourth in Eagle playoff history. The Eagle offense gained 394 yards while the defense limited the Vikings to 192 yards. The Eagle rushing game was led by Hoard’s 88 yards followed by Barker’s 83 yards and Hunter Bernthal with 63 yards. Hoard was 4 of 6 passing for 63 yards. Dalton DeBeau was the leading Eagle tackler with eight. Travis Brenner and Dayne Reif each had six tackles. With the District Championship, Frankenmuth will play for a Regional Championship next week against the winner of Marine City vs. Flint Hamady.
Saginaw-area football highlights: Improbable, gut-wrenching loss ends Freeland’s season
Freeland will not make a return to the Division 4 semifinals this season, which is disappointing enough. But a gut-wrenching 10-9 loss Friday to Goodrich will add even more to the disappointment for a Freeland team that finishes the season with an 8-3 record.
See photos as Millington football tops Standish-Sterling in Division 6 district final
MILLINGTON, MI - Millington faced Standish-Sterling at Millington High School on Friday, Nov. 4 for a high school football game during the Division 6 district final for the playoffs. At halftime, the Cardinals held the lead 7-0. While the Panthers fought back after halftime, the Cardinals managed to stay ahead...
Flint-area football playoff highlights: Goodrich, Linden among winners on wild night
FLINT – The second round of the Michigan high school football playoffs was certainly a wide one for some of the eight Flint-area teams who were still alive. There was the 89-point game between Division 1 top 10 teams Clarkston and Davison.
Playing without QB, Laker runs wild to top Montrose for D7 district title
So everybody else stepped up. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
‘He was a legend:’ Bay City entrepreneur Art Dore dies at 86
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The legend, the businessman, the “toughman” as he was often called -- well-known entrepreneur Art Dore has died. “He was kind of a legend here in Bay City and Michigan, I think,” said Kevin Novellino, owner of Brooklyn Boyz Pizza in the Midland Street business district.
Mt. Pleasant Police find family of two young children
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mt. Pleasant Police announced Saturday evening that the family of two young children found alone early Saturday morning were located. Officers responded to the call at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 5 after receiving reports of a 15 to 18-month-old boy and a four to six-month-old girl found unaccompanied within city limits.
Haunting Photos Show Inside Abandoned Elementary School in Flint, Michigan
Photographer William Johns told Newsweek what he saw was the "biggest waste of resources that could benefit a community."
Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. According to the BWL outage map as of Saturday evening, there were over 70 outages in the Lansing area with more than 2,000 customers affected. Winds peaked right around 5 p.m. Saturday and that is when Lansing gusted to 60 mph. Jackson also saw wind gusts over 50 mph.
Bay City businessman Art Dore dies at 86
BAY CITY, MI - Arthur P. Dore, a businessman and “Toughman” who built up a legacy to become a household name in Bay City has died. His daughter Beth Dore posted on social media that he passed away on Nov. 2, 2022. Born on May 1, 1936, Dore was 86 years old when he died.
Former MSU football player allegedly strangled driver in incident before hit and run
A former MSU football player is in jail after allegedly attempting to grab a vehicle’s steering wheel and strangle the driver.
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
Warrant issued for suspect in Saginaw hit-and-run that left teen girl with serious injuries
SAGINAW, MI — Months after a teen girl suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Saginaw, a warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case. Authorities on Sept. 26 issued a warrant for a 40-year-old Saginaw woman on a charge of failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in serious bodily impairment. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?
Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
Woman taken to hospital after crashing vehicle into Grand Blanc Township home
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – Rian Meyer was shocked Thursday when she looked up and saw a vehicle driving toward her Grand Blanc Township home. The vehicle tore through a lot, ran over mailboxes and a fence in Meyer’s yard before turning and coming to rest after hitting her neighbor’s house.
How Much Does It Cost To Run Bronner’s Adorable Lights in Frankenmuth, Michigan?
If you've ever done a family road trip across the country, surely, you've noticed a seemingly randomly placed Bronner's Christmas Wonderland billboard along a highway. While relocating from Florida, back home to Flint, I passed the southern-most Bronner's billboard outside Ocala (north of the Mouse House). One of my favorite...
Billy Strings heats up scorching, rock-fueled bluegrass for Michigan homecoming
Ionia County’s favorite bluegrass son pumped up thousands of fans in Kalamazoo on Thursday, with another home-state show in Saginaw tonight. Review, photos, set list. That Billy Strings has weaved covers of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd amid his own acoustic gems – plus classics by Bill Monroe and Doc Watson – on his current U.S. tour says a lot about this New Millennium pioneer of the bluegrass scene.
