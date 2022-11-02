Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rockland County participates in Operation Green Light
NEW CITY – In tribute to veterans, Rockland County’s Allison Paris Building on New Hempstead Road in New City and Building A in the Pomona Health Complex off Route 45 are lit green for Operation Green Light from the beginning of November through the 13. Operation Green Light’s...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces First Clean Water Infrastructure Projects in NY to Receive Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $176 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects that reduce potential risks to public health and the environment, including the first projects in New York State to receive clean water infrastructure funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the Town of Liberty and City of Newburgh. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved low-cost financing and previously announced grants authorizing municipal access to the capital needed to get shovels in the ground for critical drinking water and sewer projects. The board also approved long-term financing conversions that provide debt interest relief for municipalities on completed projects.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh school district transportation coordinator nominated for federal award
ALBANY – Governor Kathy Hochul has nominated Patricia Coyne, transportation coordinator for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District, for the U.S. Department of Education’s Recognizing Inspiring School Employees Award, a federal award to honor classified school employees who provide exemplary services to students. The nomination said Coyne ensures...
Gentrification talks planned in Hudson Valley
Forge Project, a new Native-led arts and decolonial education initiative based in Ancram, is hosting a three-part series of dialogues and intimate conversation sessions, dubbed "Gentrification is Colonialism."
kingstonthisweek.com
Former Prison for Women proposal gets needed Kingston council approval
KINGSTON — Despite a last-minute challenge from a group of neighbours, the proposed redevelopment of the former Prison for Women passed another set of hurdles. City council approved an official plan and zoning bylaw amendments and draft plan of the subdivision for Siderius Development Kingston’s planned Union Park residential redevelopment on the 3.25-hectare property.
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Tourism is alive and well in Ulster County, stats show
KINGSTON – Tourists are enjoying everything that Ulster County has to offer as is borne out by a host of just-released statistics. The county represents 44 percent of all visitation to the Catskills and visitor spending is up 129 percent from 2019, according to the latest data from I Love NY Tourism.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County economy growing, but economic development leader issues warning
MONTICELLO – Development interest in Sullivan County remains high with companies looking to locate in the Catskills while existing ones consider expansion. The unemployment rate is low and new jobs continue to be filled. But, the big elephant in the room is inflation and the possibility of a national recession.
Alarming Rabid Skunk Warning Issued in One Hudson Valley Town
Be extra careful and take precautions if you're in the area. It seems like the Hudson Valley has become a traveling zoo with all the recent animal sightings we've had. If you're out walking your dog, going for a run or just enjoying some time outside, you have to be cautious of the wildlife around you.
What’s the Mystery Behind the Disparaged Building in Poughkeepsie?
There has to be an interesting story behind it. The Hudson Valley is filled with cool buildings and most of them are pretty unique. However, there are some eye sores in the area as well and it's unfortunate that they have fallen in such disrepair. It always makes you wonder things like how did that happen? Why is nobody keeping it up? Who owned it previously and what is the story behind it? There's a building I pass on the way to work every morning and I wonder all of these questions when I go by.
Controversy brewing at Westchester school district over assignment based on book addressing racism
The assignment is part of a larger divide between parents: the hiring of an employee for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Small- to Medium-sized businesses can now apply for Ulster County funding
KINGSTON – The Office of the Ulster County Executive announced Wednesday that applications are now open for $950,000 in funding to support small- to medium-sized businesses in the county. The Cares II Small Business Assistance Program Informational Webinar, held earlier this week, is now available online. To qualify for...
Vote 2022: Close friends compete in race for Dutchess County Sheriff's Office
Acting Sheriff Kirk Imperati is going against Jillian Hanlon.
Mid-Hudson News Network
League of Women Voters files suit against Dutchess Board of Elections
POUGHKEEPSIE – The League of Women Voters of the Mid-Hudson Region (LOWV) and two individuals have filed a lawsuit against the Dutchess County Board of Elections and Republican Elections Commissioner Erik Haight. The lawsuit seeks to have GOP Commissioner Haight agree with his Democratic counterpart, Commissioner Hannah Black, to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Paltz artisanal chocolate manufacturer expands
NEW PALTZ – Lagusta’s Luscious will be expanding its artisanal chocolate manufacturing facility in New Paltz by spending $501,450 to renovate and build out a 6,000 square foot space. The state’s Empire State Development Corporation will kick in $100,000 in exchange for the creation of 11 new jobs...
Hudson Valley ‘Dynasty’ Closing New York Facility After 125 Years
A longtime Hudson Valley facility announced plans to close after 125 years, leaving many residents out of work. On Thursday, Avon officials announced it will be closing its research and development facility located in Rockland County. Avon Closing Facility in Suffern, New York. The Avon Research & Development facility is...
DEC issues stop work order for South Blooming Grove construction project
The Department of Environmental Conservation issued four stop work orders for alleged failure to secure the required state permit, most recently in September, at 505 Clove Road.
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority
Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
Upstate New York Great-Grandfather Fatally Stabbed In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley great-grandfather was fatally stabbed. His alleged killer just had a murder charge dropped. On Thursday, Nov. 3, 22-year-old Horace Duke for Wallkill was arraigned in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with manslaughter in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree degree.
Comments / 0