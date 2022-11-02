ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Rockland County participates in Operation Green Light

NEW CITY – In tribute to veterans, Rockland County’s Allison Paris Building on New Hempstead Road in New City and Building A in the Pomona Health Complex off Route 45 are lit green for Operation Green Light from the beginning of November through the 13. Operation Green Light’s...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces First Clean Water Infrastructure Projects in NY to Receive Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $176 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects that reduce potential risks to public health and the environment, including the first projects in New York State to receive clean water infrastructure funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the Town of Liberty and City of Newburgh. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved low-cost financing and previously announced grants authorizing municipal access to the capital needed to get shovels in the ground for critical drinking water and sewer projects. The board also approved long-term financing conversions that provide debt interest relief for municipalities on completed projects.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh school district transportation coordinator nominated for federal award

ALBANY – Governor Kathy Hochul has nominated Patricia Coyne, transportation coordinator for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District, for the U.S. Department of Education’s Recognizing Inspiring School Employees Award, a federal award to honor classified school employees who provide exemplary services to students. The nomination said Coyne ensures...
NEWBURGH, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Former Prison for Women proposal gets needed Kingston council approval

KINGSTON — Despite a last-minute challenge from a group of neighbours, the proposed redevelopment of the former Prison for Women passed another set of hurdles. City council approved an official plan and zoning bylaw amendments and draft plan of the subdivision for Siderius Development Kingston’s planned Union Park residential redevelopment on the 3.25-hectare property.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump

A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Tourism is alive and well in Ulster County, stats show

KINGSTON – Tourists are enjoying everything that Ulster County has to offer as is borne out by a host of just-released statistics. The county represents 44 percent of all visitation to the Catskills and visitor spending is up 129 percent from 2019, according to the latest data from I Love NY Tourism.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

What’s the Mystery Behind the Disparaged Building in Poughkeepsie?

There has to be an interesting story behind it. The Hudson Valley is filled with cool buildings and most of them are pretty unique. However, there are some eye sores in the area as well and it's unfortunate that they have fallen in such disrepair. It always makes you wonder things like how did that happen? Why is nobody keeping it up? Who owned it previously and what is the story behind it? There's a building I pass on the way to work every morning and I wonder all of these questions when I go by.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Small- to Medium-sized businesses can now apply for Ulster County funding

KINGSTON – The Office of the Ulster County Executive announced Wednesday that applications are now open for $950,000 in funding to support small- to medium-sized businesses in the county. The Cares II Small Business Assistance Program Informational Webinar, held earlier this week, is now available online. To qualify for...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

League of Women Voters files suit against Dutchess Board of Elections

POUGHKEEPSIE – The League of Women Voters of the Mid-Hudson Region (LOWV) and two individuals have filed a lawsuit against the Dutchess County Board of Elections and Republican Elections Commissioner Erik Haight. The lawsuit seeks to have GOP Commissioner Haight agree with his Democratic counterpart, Commissioner Hannah Black, to...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Paltz artisanal chocolate manufacturer expands

NEW PALTZ – Lagusta’s Luscious will be expanding its artisanal chocolate manufacturing facility in New Paltz by spending $501,450 to renovate and build out a 6,000 square foot space. The state’s Empire State Development Corporation will kick in $100,000 in exchange for the creation of 11 new jobs...
NEW PALTZ, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority

Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

