Kansas City, MO

A big mid-week warmup is in the forecast

Dry and cool with temperatures in the 40s for Sunday Night Football in America. Possible record warmth Wednesday, chance of thunderstorms Thursday, then much colder. Tonight: Kickoff temperature near 58 degree. Clear and cool. Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph. Low: 40°. Monday: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 58°. Tuesday:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Get the best gifts this holiday season

Legends Outlets a paid advertisers of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Get the best gifts this holiday season with Legends Outlets! Legends Outlets' over 70 brand-name outlet stores makes shopping for everyone on your list easy, convenient, and affordable.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Without Self, Kansas still cruises past Omaha in opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Gradey Dick added 23 points in his debut, and No. 5 Kansas began defense of its national championship without suspended coach Bill Self in an 89-64 rout of Omaha. Self served the first of a four-game punishment along...
LAWRENCE, KS

