Read full article on original website
Related
At Least 38 People Injured After Manhattan High Rise Blaze, With Two in Critical Condition
At least 38 people have been injured after a Manhattan high rise caught fire on Saturday morning, with two in critical condition and five with severe injuries, per a press conference held by Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. Authorities believe the blaze broke out due to a lithium ion battery connected to a micro mobility device—one of the building’s residents had five e-bikes indoors, and officials believe they repaired bikes. “Fire, EMS and dispatch did an extraordinary job rescuing a number of civilians, including an incredible roof rescue,” Kavanagh said, saying that the firefighters were working in “unbelievably dangerous conditions.” While the fire raged, the fire personnel saved a woman dangling out of a high rise window, hanging around 15-20 stories up the building.@FDNY .@FDNY #FDNY in my ENTIRE life I have never seen anything more #HEROIC than what I just witnessed from #NYC apt. Woman rescued by #NYBRAVEST #FDNY in devastating apt fire. Trying to escape smoke, she slipped, hanging 15-20 stories up. THANK U to our heroes!!!! #FDNY @FDNY pic.twitter.com/sLwqJOPGru— Patti Ryan (@StrepGal) November 5, 2022 Read it at CNN
Have you seen Davaree? Detroit police searching for teen who left his home Friday evening and never returned
Authorities in Detroit hope to reunite a missing teen with his family after he was last seen leaving his home Friday evening. The Detroit Police Department said Davaree Davis, 14, left his house in area of 20200 block of Woodingham without permission
Comments / 0