At least 38 people have been injured after a Manhattan high rise caught fire on Saturday morning, with two in critical condition and five with severe injuries, per a press conference held by Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. Authorities believe the blaze broke out due to a lithium ion battery connected to a micro mobility device—one of the building’s residents had five e-bikes indoors, and officials believe they repaired bikes. “Fire, EMS and dispatch did an extraordinary job rescuing a number of civilians, including an incredible roof rescue,” Kavanagh said, saying that the firefighters were working in “unbelievably dangerous conditions.” While the fire raged, the fire personnel saved a woman dangling out of a high rise window, hanging around 15-20 stories up the building.@FDNY .@FDNY #FDNY in my ENTIRE life I have never seen anything more #HEROIC than what I just witnessed from #NYC apt. Woman rescued by #NYBRAVEST #FDNY in devastating apt fire. Trying to escape smoke, she slipped, hanging 15-20 stories up. THANK U to our heroes!!!! #FDNY @FDNY pic.twitter.com/sLwqJOPGru— Patti Ryan (@StrepGal) November 5, 2022 Read it at CNN

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 11 MINUTES AGO