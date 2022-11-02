Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces First Clean Water Infrastructure Projects in NY to Receive Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $176 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects that reduce potential risks to public health and the environment, including the first projects in New York State to receive clean water infrastructure funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the Town of Liberty and City of Newburgh. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved low-cost financing and previously announced grants authorizing municipal access to the capital needed to get shovels in the ground for critical drinking water and sewer projects. The board also approved long-term financing conversions that provide debt interest relief for municipalities on completed projects.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh school district transportation coordinator nominated for federal award
ALBANY – Governor Kathy Hochul has nominated Patricia Coyne, transportation coordinator for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District, for the U.S. Department of Education’s Recognizing Inspiring School Employees Award, a federal award to honor classified school employees who provide exemplary services to students. The nomination said Coyne ensures...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rockland County participates in Operation Green Light
NEW CITY – In tribute to veterans, Rockland County’s Allison Paris Building on New Hempstead Road in New City and Building A in the Pomona Health Complex off Route 45 are lit green for Operation Green Light from the beginning of November through the 13. Operation Green Light’s...
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority
Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
Gentrification talks planned in Hudson Valley
Forge Project, a new Native-led arts and decolonial education initiative based in Ancram, is hosting a three-part series of dialogues and intimate conversation sessions, dubbed "Gentrification is Colonialism."
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fishkill town budget adopted in 4-1 vote
FISHKILL – The 2023 Fishkill town budget, $341,5309 below the allowable tax levy limit, has been adopted by the town board with Supervisor Ozzy Albra the sole negative vote. Based on the tax rates for the new year, a $300,000 taxable property would see a $4.50 increase for town homestead, a $23.50 increase for village homestead, $39.50 decrease for town non-homestead, and $6.60 increase for village non-homestead.
Protestors show up as Zeldin continues campaign for New York Governor
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican candidate for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin, faced protestors at a campaign event Friday. One protestor yelled, “how dare you come into our neighborhood.” Zeldin visited Manhattan’s pier 45 one day after a woman was sexually assaulted there. Zeldin stopped by the site to condemn the rape and crime in […]
Controversy brewing at Westchester school district over assignment based on book addressing racism
The assignment is part of a larger divide between parents: the hiring of an employee for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Rochelle proposed 2023 budget adds cops and firefighters
NEW ROCHELLE – City Manager Charles Strome III Friday released his proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023. The $266.5 million budget provides a balanced budget while maintaining service levels, he said. This spending plan takes the steps necessary to adjust to the dramatic change of economic conditions caused by...
Mid-Hudson News Network
League of Women Voters files suit against Dutchess Board of Elections
POUGHKEEPSIE – The League of Women Voters of the Mid-Hudson Region (LOWV) and two individuals have filed a lawsuit against the Dutchess County Board of Elections and Republican Elections Commissioner Erik Haight. The lawsuit seeks to have GOP Commissioner Haight agree with his Democratic counterpart, Commissioner Hannah Black, to...
nystateofpolitics.com
The GOP strategy to take back Albany goes through New York City
It’s been a long time since a Republican won the state’s top office. In 2002, George Pataki sailed to a third-term victory. And the GOP has not been successful since. Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin hopes to change that. What You Need To Know. The last time a...
New York proposition 1: What you need to know about environmental measure on back of ballot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders heading to the polling booths to vote will have a say in the state’s ability to borrow millions of dollars to enhance climate change infrastructure, bolster community protections and fund a healthy environment. The $4.2 billion “Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green...
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
State senator says drone show over Hudson River should have never happened
Pre-programmed drones moved around the night sky to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game Candy Crush.
NY1
Biden to visit Yonkers on Sunday with Hochul to get out Democratic voters
President Joe Biden will be in Yonkers over the weekend with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other New York Democrats for a final push to get the party's voters to the polls with Election Day just days away. Sources told Spectrum News 1 that Biden will visit the region...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County economy growing, but economic development leader issues warning
MONTICELLO – Development interest in Sullivan County remains high with companies looking to locate in the Catskills while existing ones consider expansion. The unemployment rate is low and new jobs continue to be filled. But, the big elephant in the room is inflation and the possibility of a national recession.
Mid-Hudson News Network
SEEQC completes $3 million expansion in Westchester
ELMSFORD – SEEQC has completed its combined 12,000 square foot, renovated, multilayer, superconductive chip foundry and quantum product development and testing center in Elmsford. The state-of-the-art facility will expand its capacity to fabricate the world’s most complex superconductor electronics for quantum computing, AI, and sensor and detectors and to...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul rallies in Westchester, Zeldin touts early voting totals
With Election Day less than a week away, Gov. Kathy Hochul continued to try to rally her Democratic base while her Republican rival, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, was crying foul in a fight over campaign lawn signs. Perhaps in response to criticism that the party has looked a little...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Record turnout for early voting in Ulster County
The first weekend of early voting in Ulster County turned out more participants that it had in the past and was dominated by Democrats, according to Ulster County Democratic Elections Commissioner Ashley Dittus. “We had combined 4760, which is a new weekend record for us,” said Dittus. “Our first day (Saturday, October 29) was 2708, second 2052. Looking back at 2020, day one was 1869, day two, 2190. Combined it was 4059. So we had just shy of 700 more voters. That’s pretty remarkable.”
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
