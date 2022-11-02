ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces First Clean Water Infrastructure Projects in NY to Receive Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $176 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects that reduce potential risks to public health and the environment, including the first projects in New York State to receive clean water infrastructure funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the Town of Liberty and City of Newburgh. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved low-cost financing and previously announced grants authorizing municipal access to the capital needed to get shovels in the ground for critical drinking water and sewer projects. The board also approved long-term financing conversions that provide debt interest relief for municipalities on completed projects.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh school district transportation coordinator nominated for federal award

ALBANY – Governor Kathy Hochul has nominated Patricia Coyne, transportation coordinator for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District, for the U.S. Department of Education’s Recognizing Inspiring School Employees Award, a federal award to honor classified school employees who provide exemplary services to students. The nomination said Coyne ensures...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rockland County participates in Operation Green Light

NEW CITY – In tribute to veterans, Rockland County’s Allison Paris Building on New Hempstead Road in New City and Building A in the Pomona Health Complex off Route 45 are lit green for Operation Green Light from the beginning of November through the 13. Operation Green Light’s...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority

Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fishkill town budget adopted in 4-1 vote

FISHKILL – The 2023 Fishkill town budget, $341,5309 below the allowable tax levy limit, has been adopted by the town board with Supervisor Ozzy Albra the sole negative vote. Based on the tax rates for the new year, a $300,000 taxable property would see a $4.50 increase for town homestead, a $23.50 increase for village homestead, $39.50 decrease for town non-homestead, and $6.60 increase for village non-homestead.
FISHKILL, NY
PIX11

Protestors show up as Zeldin continues campaign for New York Governor

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican candidate for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin, faced protestors at a campaign event Friday.  One protestor yelled, “how dare you come into our neighborhood.” Zeldin visited Manhattan’s pier 45 one day after a woman was sexually assaulted there. Zeldin stopped by the site to condemn the rape and crime in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Rochelle proposed 2023 budget adds cops and firefighters

NEW ROCHELLE – City Manager Charles Strome III Friday released his proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023. The $266.5 million budget provides a balanced budget while maintaining service levels, he said. This spending plan takes the steps necessary to adjust to the dramatic change of economic conditions caused by...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

League of Women Voters files suit against Dutchess Board of Elections

POUGHKEEPSIE – The League of Women Voters of the Mid-Hudson Region (LOWV) and two individuals have filed a lawsuit against the Dutchess County Board of Elections and Republican Elections Commissioner Erik Haight. The lawsuit seeks to have GOP Commissioner Haight agree with his Democratic counterpart, Commissioner Hannah Black, to...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump

A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

SEEQC completes $3 million expansion in Westchester

ELMSFORD – SEEQC has completed its combined 12,000 square foot, renovated, multilayer, superconductive chip foundry and quantum product development and testing center in Elmsford. The state-of-the-art facility will expand its capacity to fabricate the world’s most complex superconductor electronics for quantum computing, AI, and sensor and detectors and to...
ELMSFORD, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Record turnout for early voting in Ulster County

The first weekend of early voting in Ulster County turned out more participants that it had in the past and was dominated by Democrats, according to Ulster County Democratic Elections Commissioner Ashley Dittus. “We had combined 4760, which is a new weekend record for us,” said Dittus. “Our first day (Saturday, October 29) was 2708, second 2052. Looking back at 2020, day one was 1869, day two, 2190. Combined it was 4059. So we had just shy of 700 more voters. That’s pretty remarkable.”
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy